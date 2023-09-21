The Chemical Brothers ‘Hey Boy, Hey Girl’: Looking Back at legendary Hit & Music Video

By Yotam Dov 459

In the late 1990s, electronic music was experiencing a seismic shift. The underground beats were steadily infiltrating the mainstream, thanks to pioneers like Daft Punk, Underworld, and The Prodigy. However, one track that stood as a testament to this transformation was “Hey Boy, Hey Girl” by The Chemical Brothers. This iconic song, coupled with a legendary music video, not only defined an era of electronic music but also showcased the boundless potential of visual storytelling.

Released in 1999 as part of The Chemical Brothers’ album “Surrender,” “Hey Boy, Hey Girl” was an electrifying anthem that transcended the boundaries of electronic music. Its pulsating beats, infectious hook, and catchy vocal samples created an immediate and lasting impact. The track became an anthem of dance floors worldwide, uniting ravers and clubgoers under its hypnotic rhythm. “Hey Boy, Hey Girl” is built on a sample from “The Roof Is on Fire” by Rock Master Scott & the Dynamic Three, adding a distinctive element to its infectious sound.

Chart-topping Hit

Upon its release, the song made a significant impact on the charts. It soared to number three on the UK Singles Chart in June 1999, where it remained for an impressive 10 weeks. It also achieved top 10 positions in several other countries, including Finland, Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, and Canada’s RPM Dance Chart. In Canada, although it didn’t break into the RPM Top Singles chart, it did make a noteworthy debut at number three on the Canadian Singles Chart. In October 2011, NME ranked it at number 50 on its list of the “150 Best Tracks of the Past 15 Years,” praising its menacing trance groove and its evolution into a dance stomper.

The Music Video as a Cinematic Masterpiece

What truly set “Hey Boy, Hey Girl” apart was its music video. Directed by Dom & Nic, the video was a cinematic masterpiece that perfectly complemented the track’s frenetic energy. Set against the backdrop of the famed South London club Ministry of Sound, the video intensified the drama of its theme by contrasting it with the height of the late ’90s club scene. This juxtaposition highlighted the frivolity of it all.

The video’s narrative revolves around a young girl who is seemingly obsessed with skeletons and death. Her traumatic experiences, including a classmate spitting in her textbook depicting human anatomy and a subsequent fall that resulted in a broken wrist, leave her emotionally scarred. As an adult, she becomes consumed by her perception of others as skeletons, seeing nothing but rotting human corpses in various scenarios, from bathroom stalls to the dance floor.

The music video employs striking visual distortion and symbolism to convey the protagonist’s distorted perception. Faces contort, walls ripple, and the environment shifts, mirroring the disorienting yet exhilarating feeling of being on a dance floor surrounded by pulsing lights and thumping bass. It captures the essence of a night out, where reality blurs, and the music takes control.

Enduring Influence

“Hey Boy, Hey Girl” and its legendary music video continue to captivate new generations of music and art enthusiasts. The track’s infectious energy still fills dance floors, while the video’s groundbreaking visuals paved the way for future music video directors to push creative boundaries.

Over two decades later, The Chemical Brothers’ masterpiece remains a testament to the power of music and visual storytelling to transcend boundaries, distort reality, and unite us on the dance floor. It’s a haunting and hypnotic journey that lingers in the mind long after the music fades.

A Lasting Legacy

“Hey Boy, Hey Girl” by the Chemical Brothers remains an enduring classic in the realm of big beat and electronic music. Its pulsating beats, catchy samples, and surreal music video have solidified its place in music history. Decades after its release, it continues to captivate audiences and inspire a new generation of music enthusiasts, proving that great music is timeless.

Image Credit: The Chemical Brothers – Hey Boy, Hey Girl