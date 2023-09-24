Tomorrowland is holding an exclusive premiere of the 2023 aftermovie in Amsterdam during ADE

By Yotam Dov 138

Tomorrowland invites you to an exclusive sneak peek of the official 2023 aftermovie, “Adscendo,” set in the enchanting city of Amsterdam.

Relive the enchantment of Tomorrowland 2023 edition ‘Adscendo’ during the Amsterdam Dance Event, hosted in one of the world’s most exquisite cinemas.

On Friday, September 22, 2023, the festival marked its iconic 17th edition, bringing together 400,000 souls from over 200 nations across two magical weekends. Following last year’s tremendous success, Tomorrowland is once again offering an exclusive preview of the highly anticipated 2023 ‘Adscendo’ aftermovie. This extraordinary event will take place on Friday, October 20, during the Amsterdam Dance Event, within the legendary Royal Theater Tuschinski nestled in the heart of Amsterdam.

This unique experience is specially curated for the world’s most influential gathering in the realm of electronic music. Attendees will have the privilege of being the first to relive the enchanting moments from the 17th edition of the festival. The Royal Theater Tuschinski, often hailed as the most beautiful cinema in the world, will provide an awe-inspiring backdrop for this grand unveiling. This event offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to witness the magic firsthand.

Reserve your spot now for the exclusive screening at aftermovie.tomorrowland.com. All proceeds will directly benefit the Tomorrowland Foundation.

Choose from multiple screening times (13:00, 15:30, 18:00) and be among the first in the world to experience the captivating recap of the 17th edition, which embraced the theme ‘Adscendo’ and featured unforgettable performances by over 750 of the world’s finest electronic artists.

Located in the heart of Amsterdam, the Royal Theater Tuschinski, dating back to the 1920s, boasts a captivating blend of architectural styles, making it the perfect setting for the premiere of the official 2023 aftermovie. Additionally, the touching ‘We Are Tomorrow’ documentary, celebrating the global Tomorrowland community, will be showcased. Tickets are priced at €9, with all proceeds directly contributing to the Tomorrowland Foundation.

Don’t miss the Avant Premiere of the 2023 Aftermovie: Date: Friday, October 20, 2023 Event: Amsterdam Dance Event Venue: Royal Theater Tuschinski, Amsterdam Tickets and more information available at aftermovie.tomorrowland.com.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland