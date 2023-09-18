Tomorrowland Winter 2024 will be inspired by the Amicorum Spectaculum

By Yotam Dov 173

Tomorrowland is set to return to Alpe d’Huez from March 16 to 23, 2024, for the eagerly anticipated 4th edition of Tomorrowland Winter. Brace yourselves for a spectacular winter experience, as the theme for next year’s edition will draw inspiration from the legendary Amicorum Spectaculum theme. This mythical theme, deeply rooted in Tomorrowland’s history, will transport festival-goers to the breathtaking French ski resort of Alpe d’Huez in 2024.

The Amicorum Spectaculum theme celebrates the magic of friendship and brings together an international ensemble of the world’s finest entertainers in a country renowned for its burlesque and cabaret traditions. Expect to be captivated by an extraordinary and emotion-filled show set against the stunning backdrop of the mountains, at elevations ranging from 2,000 meters to an awe-inspiring 3,330 meters.

For those eager to join this unforgettable winter adventure, mark your calendars: 7-Day Packages for Tomorrowland Winter 2024 will be available for purchase starting Saturday, September 23. Additionally, 4-Day Packages, as well as 7- and 4-Day Festival Passes, will go on sale on Saturday, September 30, exclusively on tomorrowland.com.

At Tomorrowland Winter, the People of Tomorrow will once again come together for a week-long fusion of winter sports and festival delights in the picturesque Alps. Prepare for a thrilling experience complete with snow, skiing, snowboarding, performances by the world’s top electronic artists, exhilarating outdoor activities, and mouthwatering mountain cuisine. With the Tomorrowland Winter Simulator, you have the freedom to craft your own dream travel package, offering a wide array of transportation options (flights, buses, or personal vehicles) and lodging choices (apartments, hotels, chalets) to suit your preferences.

All Festival Packages include a lift and ski pass, as well as a regular festival ticket. Additionally, you can choose from a diverse range of accommodation options, including exciting new choices, or opt to share a chalet or apartment with friends. For those seeking Festival Passes, rest assured that they also include a regular festival ticket and a lift and ski pass.

Get ready to embark on an enchanting journey at Tomorrowland Winter 2024, where music, winter sports, and friendship will converge in an unforgettable alpine setting! Claim your tickets here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland