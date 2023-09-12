Yung Felix teams up with AMY MIYÚ for party anthem ‘I’m Drunk’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 13

Known for bringing the party, this is exactly what Yung Felix has done for his collaboration with AMY MIYÚ, ‘I’m Drunk,’ out now via Spinnin’ Records.

Popular among the Spinnin’ Records roster, Yung Felix has quickly made a name for himself thanks to his infectious tunes that are forever getting the party started. Concocting the perfect recipes for the dancefloors worldwide, he’s done it again with his latest single, but not alone this time. ‘I’m Drunk‘ is his latest collaboration, with singer AMY MIYÚ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fucking Yung Felix (@yungfelix)

For those wild nights or the weekend party vibes, ‘I’m Drunk’ is an anthem for all kinds of moods, ready to lift spirits and keep the good vibes flowing. Against a deep bassline, AMY MIYÚ’s seductive vocals command listeners to dance, leaving them no choice but to also sing along to the catchy lyrics, surrendering to the beat completely. The heart-thumping drop is classic Yung Felix: a relentless groove with just the right pinch of energy to heighten the good vibes even further.

As his second single of 2023 following ‘I Need You,’ also on Spinnin’ Records, the producer is certainly on a hot streak this year, and he’s just getting started. Expect plenty more from him in the near future, but for now listen to ‘I’m Drunk’ here or below via Spotify.

Image credit: press