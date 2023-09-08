ZHU releases mesmerizing six song EP, ‘Days Before Grace,’ ahead of album release in January: Listen

By Creighton Branch 165

The brilliance of ZHU is back as he releases his newest EP ‘Days Before Grace’ ahead of his upcoming studio album ‘Grace’ at the beginning of next year.

ZHU and his artistry have aged like fine wine. The deeper he continues to get into his career, it feels like the music has gotten even better with every step of the way. And now he is back with his latest EP, ‘Days Before Grace,’ which plays as a teaser to his next upcoming studio album in January, ‘Grace.’ With a total of six songs, including four new listens, along with the already popular ‘Changes’ and ‘Revelations’ released last month, ZHU delivers another impressive listening experience.

With each project, you can always guarantee that ZHU will deliver a fresh take on his inspirations at the moment, and will deliver a sonically captivating project. ‘Days Before Grace’ is the perfect precursor to the album next year as it shows the darker side of the genre that ZHU is currently exploring and will mostly feature in the album. With the four new tracks ‘Take My Soul,’ ‘Blind Believer,’ ‘Devil’s Prescription’ and ‘Days Before Grace,’ ZHU slows the tempo down and presents a more hip-hop and bass-influenced production. For electronic music fans who love styles like trap and mid-tempo bass (such as artists like Rezz and RL Grime), you will fall in love with this EP, especially the new songs.

The direction that ZHU is taking in this new project highlights the masterful producer he is. All six songs on ‘Days Before Grace’ are some of the highest quality produced songs of the year and are sure to get fans excited for the full-length ‘Grace’ album coming in January. With still four months to go before that time and the eagerness to hear the entire journey of the project, it will be hard to wait. But this new EP is more than capable of doing the job of holding listeners over until that time.

Listen to the newest EP from ZHU, ‘Days Before Grace,’ via Astralwerks below. Purchase tickets to the upcoming ‘Grace’ tour here.

Image Credit: Flickr Creative Commons/FifthLegend