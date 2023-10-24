Amsterdam Dance Event unveils dates for 2024 edition

With the 2023 edition just having concluded, Amsterdam Dance Event is wasting no time in building the hype for next year, with the announcement of the official dates.

As the 28th edition of Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) has just concluded, the organisation are not leaving time for the post-ADE blues, and are already looking towards next year to get plans started already. In what is one of the biggest weeks for the electronic music industry, fans and industry pros alike can now pencil in next October’s dates: 16-20.

View this post on Instagram

This year saw a record-breaking 500,000 people gather in the city to see what ADE had on offer from label nights and huge shows to workshops, panels, exhibitions and much more. Aside from the hundreds of thousands of visitors, over 2,900 artists played at over 1,000 events in 200 locations, in what was a complete takeover of Amsterdam. Proving more than ever that ADE is here to stay, all eyes are on the next edition as it edges closer and closer to the huge 30th anniversary.

With events set to be announced later next year, we can already start pencilling out those dates on our calendar. If you’re wanting to get ahead of the game, you can now pre-register for tickets right here. See you next year!

Image credit: Jasper ten Tusscher. Provided by ADE