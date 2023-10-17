Armin Van Buuren returns to documentary films with ‘This Is Me: Feel Again’

By Mason Taylor 541

Armin Van Buuren returns to the House/Trance spotlight after an extended hiatus in which the artist stepped back to evaluate his career with deep reflection and constant music production. Now, after his triumphant solo return at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome last year, Buuren is set to release a film for fans that documents that period of Buuren’s life, both on and off the stage; This Is Me: Feel Again.

Armin Van Buuren’s newest venture into the documentary medium, This Is Me: Feel Again is set to relqease digitally in the UK on November 20th. This time, Buuren has teamed up with directors James Barnes, Nicolas Caeyers and Sander Reneman to bring a deeper look into Buuren’s personal and professional life surrounding the Trance giant and his return to solo shows following the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. The documentary is set to star Armin Van Buuren himself, his wife Erika Van Thiel (Buuren), vocal collaborator to Buuren Sam Martin, Afro-Techno artist Natalie Wamba Berry, Max Elliot (Matluck) and Stephen Wrabel (Wrabel).

This venture marks Buuren’s third approach to the medium, having starred in multiple previous documentaries. Previously, Armin took the online video streaming approach to releasing his documentary, starring in an episodic every-day slice-of-life documentary which was released in segments on Youtube towards the end of 2020. Prior to that, Buuren had released a feature-length documentary in 2012 centering around the artists daily struggles as an artist, the loneliness that comes with touring and the pressure that comes with self-imposing perfection in a frantic music world. These coupled with Buuren’s numerous filmed concerts has created an extensive list of film credits for Amsterdam’s resident Trance/House Maestro. Buuren has also been known to help produce mini productions to celebrate and commemorate special occasions, such as his celebration of his track This Is What It Feels Like which he commemorated b y releasing a 12-minute short detailing the origins and inspiration of the song.

Image Credit: Armin van Buuren at This Is Me, Ziggo Dome 2022 / Provided by Armada PR