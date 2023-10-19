ASKAIØ gives 50 Cent classic ‘P.I.M.P.’ a modern remix: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 63

Zohar Eshed, better known as ASKAIØ is the latest rising star to come out of Israel and make a mark on the electronic music landscape. Now the producer is continuing his strong output in 2023 with a fresh remix from one of the biggest names in hip-hop and club hits.

For many, it may be hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since 50 Cent burst onto the scene and dropped his now iconic debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, the lasting impact of its singles can still be heard around the world as singles such as What Up Gangsta, In Da Club, Wanksta and of course P.I.M.P. continue to be instant crowdpleasers at clubs everywhere. While the impact of 50’s original works continues to permeate the music landscape, Israeli producer ASKAIØ has given a modern remix to P.I.M.P., providing a fresh sound full of tech house rhythms and production. While the familiar words of the hook will instantly grab listeners’ attention, ASKAIØ adds an atmosphere of upbeat energy and tropical undertones that transform 50 Cent’s gangsta image into a beach or club vibe that fits perfectly.

While the track is a quick hitter at just two and a half minutes, it is plenty of time to let the grooves take over and showcase the attention to detail that has helped ASKAIØ continue to amass more and more streams and fans around the world. The use of a steel drum sample on top of the pulsing bass and percussion perfectly accents the slightly modified voice of 50 Cent as he reminds listeners that he is a “P.I.M.P.”

With a steady stream of remixes and originals from ASKAIØ this year, he is continuing to expand his sound and ability while he builds his repertoire to break out even more in 2024. Check out his exciting P.I.M.P. remix below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: press Picture | Provided by Artist