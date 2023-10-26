Busy P Excitedly Compares New Justice Album to ‘Cross’: “I Have Goosebumps”

By Milan Zeisler 124

Ed Banger Records founder, Pedro Winter as known as Busy P excitedly compares the new Justice album to the duo’s highly successful ‘Cross’ debut album

The founder of Ed Banger Records, Busy P excitedly compares the new Justice album to the “Cross” album they signed to his label back in 2007.

In an interview with the New Musical Express (NME) last week, Justice band manager Pedro Winter, aka Busy P, spoke candidly about the band’s new album. During the interview, they talked about almost everything from the founding of the label to the management of Daft Punk, so it’s an interesting story to follow. It’s been over 16 years since the debut album “Cross” from the duo Justice was released on his own label, Ed Banger Records. Now the duo and the label have reached a new milestone, with the arrival of their latest album in 2024, which may once again be on this label.

“Ed Banger wouldn’t be as it is without them. And I believe they wouldn’t be as big either if Ed Banger wasn’t there. Listening to ‘Cross,’ I had goosebumps – I loved each and every note of this record, and I have goosebumps when I’m listening to the forthcoming [2024] Justice album, too.”, said Pedro Winter during the interview.

Recognized as a milestone in the history of Ed Banger Records, “Genesis”, the opening track of the ‘Cross’ album, was cited by the label’s head as marking a definitive change in electronic music during its release. “I can only be proud as a manager to work with a band that is pushing the boundaries and innovating like them. We are celebrating the 20 years of Ed Banger, but we are also celebrating 20 years of Justice.”, ended Busy P. His remarks imply that Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay, who are the two members of the Justice duo, are poised to once more expand the genre’s horizons.

In conclusion, it is definitely an interesting piece of work on the horizon from Justice and Pedro Winter’s label. Although the release date for the upcoming album has not yet been announced, it will certainly happen in 2024.

Image Credit: Simon Fernandez Music Photographer via Flickr