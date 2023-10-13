Cammora releases tech-house banger ‘Wiggle’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 102

Blessing fans alike with this latest production, Cammora has just unveiled a tech-house banger for the ages, in the form of ‘Wiggle.’ Destined for the very top of the charts, this is one track that you most definitely do not want to miss out on.

Looking to further enhance his presence within the electronic dance industry, Cammora has just blessed us all with the release of his latest single, entitled ‘Wiggle.’ A tech-house production for the ages, each musical element has been implemented in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, whilst his unique ability of blending various genres in the most effective and efficient of manners, has resulted in a style of play that stands out by a clear mile from all the rest. Infusing House and Indie effortlessly, Cammora ensures nothing less than the most vibrant and disco-oriented vibes, so be prepared to be immersed in a truly unique experience through each of his productions and releases.

Taking pride into his eye for detail, as well as constantly developing his style of play, this artist to watch has well and truly set his sights on worldwide recognition, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. Amassing millions of streams for each of his endeavours, as well as garnering support from the likes of Claptone, Bob Sinclair, Dombresky and Danny Howard when just naming a few, it is fair to say that Cammora has not only embraced the endless possibilities presented within our community, but at the same time, has grasped on the ladder of pure excellence, and through hard work and dedication to his craft, he is now leaving his own distinct mark on the dance scene.

Destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts, ‘Wiggle’ is out now via Risky Records, with Cammora once again showcasing the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses. A dynamic and fresh approach for this highly-addictive single, listeners are set to embark on a musical journey that quite like it has yet to be seen. With this said, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Cammora (Press) / Provided by MCPR