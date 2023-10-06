Disco Fries and HARBER feature Sydtherockerkid on ‘Falling For You’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 84

Following the release of their incredible new album, the Disco Fries are returning with HARBER for another feel-good anthem that offers the perfect way to close out the summer. Built around a bed of pianos and guitars, their latest collaboration is a massive track that will surely be a staple of radio, playlists, and the dancefloor for the immediate future.

With the release of Another World, the Disco Fries once again reminded the electronic music world how adept they are at crafting feel-good music designed to bring together fans from all over the world. The duo of Nick Ditri and Danny Boselovic are showing no signs of slowing down as they are now releasing the incredible new single, Falling For You alongside HARBER. Having released the single Nothing, the two artists know each other well and the follow-up collaboration continues to grow their bond and further showcase their talent for crafting infectious singles.

While Nothing saw Luxtides join in for the release, Falling For You showcases the massive vocal talents of Sydtherockerkid of Stereo Jane who delivers the topline with incredible passion and energy. As the opening guitar chords resonate over the subtle snaps, Sydtherockerkid’s voice immediately jumps through the speaker, drawing in listeners as the Disco Fries and HARBER continue to develop the track, adding more percussion and replacing the guitar with piano as the single drives towards its upbeat drop.

As the worlds of the Disco Fries and HARBER continue to interact, electronic music fans are treated to more and more incredible new productions and works from both parties. Both artists currently have singles climbing the dance music charts as they continue to perform around the world, and Falling For You will certainly keep that momentum and positive vibes going for them as well as delight their legions of fans.

Image credit: provided by press