‘Duran Duran: A Hollywood High’ releases new trailer ahead of premier next month

By Chris Vuoncino 138

Whether you’re Hungry Like The Wolf or just enjoy Girls On Film, Duran Duran has impacted the lives of millions and continues to hold a meaningful place in the culture and fabric of society. Soon fans around the world will get a deeper look into the group thanks to a new documentary that is set to air in November.

While the full-length release won’t be available until November 6th, a new trailer from the upcoming Duran Duran docu-concert has just been released, giving fans a great look at what to expect from the film. Detailing the band’s meteoric rise in the city of Los Angeles over the course of the group’s 40-year history, Duran Duran: A Hollywood High will surely be an exciting watch for the most loyal fan down to even the most casual listener. Directed by an incredible team, Gavin Elder, (David Gilmour: Live At Pompeii, Duran Duran: Five Years), Vincent Adam Paul (The Red Hot Chili Peppers Live from the Pyramids, American Music Spotlight), and George Scott (American Masters, Buddy Holly: Rave On), all of whom have earned renown for their incredible work in the music industry, the new film also continues an exclusive concert filmed from a Los Angeles rooftop with the iconic Capitol Records building as a backdrop.

Through archival footage and exclusive interviews, the production team reveals the story of Duran Duran from their start in the city of Angels. Viewers will be given a first-hand look at the incredible response the group received from their fans as they became global superstars through the lens of Los Angeles and the iconic moments and landmarks that helped to define the band’s storied career. The new live footage is a beautiful performance, featuring hits such as Ordinary World and Hungry Like The Wolf with the picturesque Hollywood Hills providing the ambience.

Check out the incredible new trailer for Duran Duran: A Hollywood High below ahead of the official release on November 6th.

Image Credit: Bryan Sereny via Flickr | License: CC BY-ND 2.0 Deed

