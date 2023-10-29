Farewell to Goa Gil: pioneer of psytrance music

By Lewis Mulligan 769

Renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to psytrance music, Goa Gil, aged 72, has left us following a courageous fight against cancer.

Goa Gil, the pioneer of psytrance music, has passed away at the age of 72 after battling cancer. The news was announced on October 27th via his website, stating that he peacefully left this world in his home.

Goa Gil, born Gilbert Levey and later known as Mahant Managalanand Puri, was a key figure in the evolution of psytrance. He was deeply connected to the countercultural hippie movement in the late ’60s on the West Coast of California. His fascination with spirituality and vibrant culture led him to Amsterdam and, eventually, to Goa, India, where he found a community of like-minded individuals, artists, and musicians. This laid the foundation for the Goa trance and psytrance genres.

In February, Goa Gil began chemotherapy in California to treat high-grade B Cell lymphoma, which led to the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates. However, his cancer returned aggressively in June, preventing further treatment. For the last ten days of his life, he was surrounded by loved ones at home in California.

Known for his marathon DJ sets lasting over 24 hours, Goa Gil believed that electronic music had the power to induce spiritual experiences. He hosted large-scale events where attendees could lose themselves in the music’s rhythm and melody.

A GoFundMe page has been established to cover his final expenses and create ceremonial memorial sites. Plans include a samadhi temple in Ujjain, India, for annual pujas and ceremonies by his peers on the day of his passing. Another smaller samadhi temple at his burial site in California will provide a place to visit and meditate with him in the years to come.