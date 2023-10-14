Fred again.. & Jozzy collaborate on serene new single ‘ten’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

“This song is about missing home which I have this year more than ever,” says Fred again.. about new collaboration with Jozzy, ‘ten’.

Whilst in the middle of the North America run of his world tour, Fred again.. has released another track from the vault of IDs, this time with Jozzy. ‘ten’ follows up from the soulful Obongjayar collaboration ‘adore u‘ which was released back in August. Proving once again that this year is undeniably his, Fred’s new track seems to be one of many new ones he has up his sleeve.

In true Fred again.. fashion, ‘ten’ is a peaceful respite from the hectic situations that daily life can throw at us, and offers listeners a chance to take a few minutes to relax to a serene soundscape. With songwriter Jozzy (who was a writer on Lil Nas X track ‘Old Town Road‘) offering additional talents, this track is set to quickly become a fan favourite within his discography, and warms us up as these long winter months come creeping in. Fred never misses, and ‘ten’ is just additional proof of this.

“Jozzy and Jim are both fuckin g’s and great friends from different sides of the world which I kinda love because it feels like one voice is coming from LA and another from London. But yeh foreal I wanna thank them for making this song wit me and also jus for bein my mates. Cos I guess that’s the thing that makes being away from home better? Its always the people innit”

As we wait for what else the British producer has under his sleeve, ‘ten’ is out now and can be streamed here or below.

Image Credit: Fred again.. (Press) / Provided by Warner Music