Hundreds Murdered & Kidnapped in Terror Attack at Trance Event in Israel

By Yotam Dov 902

On Saturday, October 7th, 2023, a night of celebration and unity at an all-night trance party near Kibbutz Re’im in Israel turned into a night of sheer terror, as the terror organization, Hamas, launched a horrific assault on innocent civilians. Chaos erupted, with rockets fired into the crowd and gunmen attacking partygoers. The tragedy highlights the ruthless nature of Hamas and the indiscriminate violence they inflict upon civilians.

The Unprecedented Assault

Around 6:30 AM, as the night party transitioned to the early morning, the tranquility of the event was shattered by the first rockets fired by Hamas. Panic spread like wildfire among the hundreds of partygoers who had gathered to enjoy a night of music and togetherness. Eyewitnesses reported that the rockets were quickly followed by gunshots, and chaos ensued as partygoers attempted to flee the scene.

Hamas launched a major assault on Israel that fateful morning, firing thousands of rockets and launching an unprecedented attack on border communities, including the music festival. By Sunday morning, the toll of this assault was staggering, with at least 350 Israelis confirmed killed and over 1,800 wounded.

A Nightmarish Turn of Events

Amid the chaos, over 3,000 missiles rained down on civilian areas in Israel, targeting innocent citizens. But Hamas’s brutality didn’t stop there. Armed terror vehicles entered the party site, shooting at fleeing partygoers, and then infiltrated civilized areas to continue their spree of violence and murder.

Videos of the horrific scenes quickly went viral, spreading through social media platforms such as TikTok, WhatsApp, and Telegram. Some showed partygoers being kidnapped and taken to Gaza, while others depicted armed militants rushing towards Israeli areas, further assaulting and potentially kidnapping anyone in their path. It was a nightmarish turn of events that left a peaceful gathering shattered and communities traumatized.

A Party for Peace Interrupted by Violence

The trance party near Kibbutz Re’im was meant to be a celebration of peace, unity, and the joy of life. It was an opportunity for people from diverse backgrounds to come together and enjoy music and dance. But Hamas, a group known for its indiscriminate acts of terror and violence, callously interrupted this moment of unity with a calculated assault on innocent civilians.

Hamas’s actions on that fateful Saturday serve as a stark reminder of the ruthlessness of this terrorist organization. Their willingness to target civilian gatherings and spread terror indiscriminately not only threatens the lives of Israelis but also undermines any prospects for peace in the region. It is essential for the international community to condemn such acts of violence and work towards a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

In the wake of the tragic events at the trance party near Kibbutz Re’im, our hearts are heavy with mourning, and our prayers go out to the families affected. We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and our sympathies are with those who have lost loved ones. In times of such heartbreak, our unity and resilience become even more important as we stand together in support of those in need.