Kallaghan unveils uplifting new single ‘Skyfall’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 82

Taking listeners on the most immersive of musical journeys, Kallaghan has just unveiled a bass house single for the ages, entitled ‘Skyfall.’ As emotive as it can be, each element has been implemented in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds.

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Kallaghan has just blessed fans alike with a bass house single for the ages, in the form of ‘Skyfall.’ Oozing with energy throughout, this latest release will have listeners on a sonic musical journey that will most definitely invoke an array of feelings and emotions that quite like them are yet to be witnessed. Incorporating his signature sound from start to finish, this fast-rising star is more than set on impacting our community in the most immersive of manners, whilst his unique approach towards music production, most definitely helps him stand out from all the rest.

Pushing creative boundaries with each of his endeavours, Kallaghan will have anyone feeling some type of way, with his attention to detail enabling him to create a sonic experience for anyone lucky enough of crossing paths with his music. Constantly innovating, artists and fans alike will have the opportunity of witnessing a vast array of musical elements when diving deep into Kallaghan’s universe, and with his ability at maintaining a versatile nature in the most impressive of fashions, it is more than fair to say that a prosperous career within our scene lays ahead. Having opened shows for the likes of Diplo, Steve Aoki and CID when just naming a few, his highly-energetic performances cannot go unnoticed, and in turn, further enhancing his presence amongst the elite of our community.

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, ‘Skyfall’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. As emotive as it can be, Kallaghan has ensured that each element compliments one and another in the most euphoric of manners, whilst the addition of catchy vocals, help elevate the track to a whole different dimension. Having said this, we will be keeping a close eye on the man of the moment and all his future endeavours, but for the time being, be sure to check out ‘Skyfall’ in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Kallaghan (Press) / Provided by MCPR