KFC announces nightclub opening with DJ Luude in Sydney

By Milan Zeisler 182

“Crazy that my first job was at KFC when I was 14, now we are doing a secret pop up nightclub together. Gotta go through the fridge to get in should be wicked 😂😂”, added DJ Luude.

KFC Australia has not been idle this year, as in addition to running a fast food franchise, they are also trying new things in the entertainment industry. For them, partying and electronic music are nothing new, as in 2018, when KFC in Australia turned 50, they did a similar party series with a DJ to entertain. But now they’ve started something new, as they’ve dreamed up a nightclub in Sydney with the famous Australian DJ Christian Benson, better known as DJ Luude. The idea is simple: food and an electronic music atmosphere in one amazing place. But it’s much more complicated than that, as it will be available for one night only, on October 21st, when the masterfully designed Fried Side Club will open its doors for what is sure to be an unforgettable experience. Besides Luude, Kinder and Foura will be the support DJs. Ticket sales close at 4 pm on 21 October, and are of course limited, so if you’re interested, get your tickets early (find the link below).

DJ Luude & his style

As mentioned above, DJ Luude will provide entertainment on the dance floor behind the decks. Christian’s love of music goes back to his childhood when music was not taboo for him. This is where his sound comes from, as he was exposed to hip-hop, rock, classical, and jazz and has developed a great knowledge of these genres. As an artist, his main focus is on Drum&Bass, but as a DJ he doesn’t stop there, as he also excels in other genres.

Benefits of Fried Side Club

If you buy tickets to the party starting on 21 October, you will be invited to a truly secret location in Sydney. In addition to the tickets, there is a requirement to be over 18 years old to gain entry. On top of the extremely good party, and in addition to the $22.94 tickets, they’re giving away free Zinger Sliders for the entire night to everyone who attends. This is a new menu that will be available to try for the first time with KFC during the night, which is Luude’s branded food, featuring a dynamic duo of petite burgers: one generously adorned with a sizzling chili relish, while the other boasts KFC’s supercharged sauce. Tickets are now available for the KFC Fried Side Club event on the Moshtix ticketing site.

Credits: Jason Yuen from Unsplash