Nick Endhem unveils captivating new single ‘Portal’ with Madva from his upcoming debut album: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 147

Gearing up for the release of his debut album, Nick Endhem has just blessed fans alike with the lead single, entitled ‘Portal.’ A progressive house anthem alongside fellow Italian DJ/Producer Madva, this is one track that will have anyone feeling some type of way. “While producing the track we got inspired by tweaking, remaking and rearranging some elements from ‘One’ by Swedish House Mafia, but our goal was to push further the boundaries of Progressive House,” Nick Endhem says

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Nick Endhem has just blessed fans alike with a progressive house single for the ages, in the form of ‘Portal.’ Acting as the lead single to his upcoming debut album, the Italian-born DJ/Producer incorporates his signature style of play throughout, with each musical element coming to a perfect harmony as the track builds up to a drop that will have anyone feeling some type of way. Produced alongside fellow Italian act, Madva, ‘Portal’ leaves no doubt to the imagination, with the end product inspired by the endless possibilities that are presented in our scene, and in turn, elevated to a dimension that alike it has yet to be seen.

Taking an interest in electronic music from the youngest of ages, it was not long until Nick Enhdem gained traction for each of his endeavours, with his remix of STIGM4N’s track ‘Sunrise,’ acting as the catalyst to the prosperous career that would lay ahead. From winning remix contests, to releasing one fire original after the other, this artist to watch has well and truly cemented his status amongst the elite, and with no signs of slowing down, we cannot wait of what’s to come. Supported by the likes of Ferry Corsten, Kryder and Third Party when just naming a few, the present is as bright as what the future is set to be, with ‘Portal’ just the beginning to something extraordinary.

“In late 2021, me and Madva, who’s also an Italian producer, met through a Discord server and started talking about our memories of the early 2010s EDM golden era. After a while, Madva sent me a groovy idea and I started working on it. I was hooked by the stab and some FX that you can still hear in the finished track. It took a few months and several transformations for the instrumental to reach the current form, but from the start we felt it was gonna become something epic. While producing the track we got inspired by tweaking, remaking and rearranging some elements from ‘One’ by Swedish House Mafia, but our goal was to push further the boundaries of Progressive House. For this reason we picked the “Portal” theme, which represents a doorway to discover something new and unknown capable of taking us back to the same sensations we first experienced when we got into electronic music.” – Nick Endhem

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, ‘Portal’ is the epitome of a track that will have listeners embark on a journey that is quite literally out of this world. A true masterpiece of a production, we will be keeping a close eye on both Nick Endhem and Madva as they venture through our community, but for the time being, be sure to check out ‘Portal’ in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Nick Endhem (Press)