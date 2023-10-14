RÜFÜS DU SOL extend the magic of Adriatique & WhoMadeWho’s ‘Miracle’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 101

‘Miracle‘ is an exceptionally emotional track released in early September via Rose Avenue Records. This beautiful track is the result of a collaboration between the Swiss duo Adriatique and the Danish trio WhoMadeWho, who brought the best of their production talents to ‘Miracle’ in a perfect symbiosis. It was one of the tracks that was on high rotation this summer and has recently been heard with new and refreshing nuances. It’s a reinterpretation by the bosses of Rose Avenue Records themselves. This precious remix of ‘Miracle’ by RÜFÜS DU SOL is finally out and available across all platforms.

This is RÜFÜS DU SOL’s first remix since 2021 and it’s a reminder of just how good they are at adding their own special touch to tracks. ‘Miracle’ is already emotionally charged in its original version, but this remix manages to expand its magic and unfold its dreamy appearance over more than 8 minutes of pure delight. RÜFÜS DU SOL have a very strong melodic signature and here it is once again very present. ‘Miracle’ seems to have been designed to receive this new guise, which fits it like a satin glove. With this remix, the track is softened for a slower, more romantic consumption. About RÜFÜS’s work on ‘Miracle’, the duo Adriatique say that:

“The guys of RÜFÜS did exactly what a remix stands for, they extended the original in an epic way and made ‘Miracle’ a future classic. We always play it as a second break in our DJ sets to extend our original“.

WhoMadeWho, who have a strong history with RÜFÜS DU SOL, added:

“We have had the pleasure of touring with RÜFÜS DU SOL in the past few years and feel very connected to the band and their music. It’s a little miracle what they have created for us here. Hope you will enjoy it as much as we already do!”

This remix of ‘Miracle’ is a blessing from the melodic world and will certainly be one of the tracks that will sound on RÜFÜS’s return to Zamna Tulum for one of their coveted DJ sets. It’ll be on 11 January and tickets are available here. Until then, enjoy this track:

Image credit: Eliot Lee Hazel