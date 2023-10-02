The Prodigy ‘Firestarter’: Looking Back At the Sonic Revolution of the 90s

By Yotam Dov 783

The 1990s were a transformative era in the world of music, marked by the rise of electronic dance music, the explosion of alternative rock, and the dawn of a new MTV generation. Among the many iconic tracks that defined this era, “Firestarter” by The Prodigy stands out as a trailblazing anthem that pushed the boundaries of sound and style. With its unforgettable hooks, infectious energy, and captivating music video, “Firestarter” was not only a chart-topping hit but also a cultural phenomenon that left an indelible mark on the 90s music landscape.

Released on 18 March 1996 as the lead single from their third album, “The Fat of the Land” (1997), “Firestarter” was The Prodigy’s breakthrough moment. The track quickly ascended to the top of the UK Singles Chart, where it reigned supreme for three consecutive weeks. Its infectious beats and fiery lyrics also ignited international charts, conquering the hearts and ears of music lovers in countries like the Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, and Norway. In 2020, The Guardian recognized the song’s enduring impact by ranking it at number eight on their list of “The 100 Greatest UK No 1 Singles.”

One of the fascinating aspects of “Firestarter” is its eclectic composition. The song’s sonic tapestry weaves together a diverse array of influences and samples, creating a musical landscape that is both innovative and exhilarating. Notably, the iconic looped wah-wah guitar riff in “Firestarter” was sampled from the Breeders’ track “S.O.S.” from their album “Last Splash,” with songwriting credits shared with Kim Deal. The pulsating drum beats that drive the song come from a remix of Ten City’s “Devotion.” And the unforgettable “hey” sample hails from Art of Noise’s 1984 hit, “Close (to the Edit).” Additional songwriting credits go to then-members Anne Dudley, Trevor Horn, J. J. Jeczalik, Gary Langan, and Paul Morley, contributing to the rich tapestry of sounds in “Firestarter.” Interestingly, the “Empirion Mix” of the song, which does not include these samples, is credited solely to Liam Howlett and Keith Flint, highlighting the versatility of The Prodigy’s creative process.

The critical reception to “Firestarter” was overwhelmingly positive. Music Week bestowed upon it a perfect rating of five out of five, declaring it as their “Single of the Week” and heralding it as a powerful return for the kings of live techno. Brad Beatnik from RM Dance Update praised it as a “searing chunk of heavy techno” and predicted it would soar straight into the Top 10. Gerald Martinez from New Sunday Times aptly described it as a fusion of “heavy metal meets techno-dance stylizations.” Pitchfork’s Jess Harvell likened the track to Trent Reznor’s humor-infused work, while David Sinclair from The Times hailed it as a rhythmic pulse that landed like a body blow, heightened by siren-wail synths and electrifying shrieks.

Beyond its sonic brilliance, “Firestarter” was accompanied by a visually striking music video that featured the iconic image of frontman Keith Flint with his menacing stare and fiery hair. This imagery perfectly complemented the song’s aggressive energy, making it an unforgettable visual and auditory experience.

In retrospect, “Firestarter” remains a seminal track that defined the 90s and continues to resonate with music enthusiasts around the world. Its innovative blend of rock and techno elements, along with its fearless and unapologetic attitude, pushed the boundaries of music and helped shape the electronic dance and alternative music genres. As we look back at this sonic revolution, “Firestarter” by The Prodigy continues to burn bright in the pantheon of iconic 90s anthems, a testament to the power of music to capture the spirit of an era.

Image Credit: The Prodigy