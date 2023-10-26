Travis Scott continues record-breaking streak with UTOPIA album and sold-out tour

By Yotam Dov 146

Travis Scott meteoric rise continues with his record-breaking UTOPIA album and the completely sold-out Circus Maximus tour. He retains his title as the best-selling male artist of 2023 and keeps UTOPIA at the top as the biggest-selling hip-hop album this year. His North American tour has already seen 500,000 tickets sold, raking in over $80 million, marking his most successful tour to date.

In an unprecedented feat, Travis Scott became the first rapper to headline and sell out the iconic Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. The UTOPIA – Circus Maximus tour has not only shattered attendance and revenue records but also set new benchmarks for merchandise sales, with over $1 million in merchandise sold in a single night at various venues, including the Dallas American Airlines Center and Denver’s Bell Arena.

Critics and fans alike are raving about his performances, with the Dallas Observer calling it a “true spectacle,” and The Source declaring Travis Scott “electrifying.” It’s indisputable that he stands as the preeminent artist of the 21st century.

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA – Circus Maximus tour will continue to captivate audiences throughout 2023, hitting major cities across North America. To view the full list of tour dates, visit https://www.travisscott.com.

Moreover, Travis Scott’s commitment to making a positive impact is evident as $2 from every ticket sold will go to the Cactus Jack Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to uplifting Houston’s youth through toy drives, scholarships for HBCU college students, and support for education and creative endeavors.

Earlier this year, Travis Scott wowed audiences with his CIRCUS MAXIMUS film, which premiered in select AMC Theatres and instantly sold out nationwide. This mind-bending visual journey takes viewers across the globe, with the powerful sounds of UTOPIA serving as the sonic backdrop. Travis Scott played a pivotal role in writing and directing the film, collaborating with visionary filmmakers from around the world, including Gaspar Noe, Valdimar Jóhannsson, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, and Kahlil Joseph.

UTOPIA showcases Travis Scott’s prowess as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator, solidifying his position as a sonic trailblazer in the cultural landscape. Critics have even hailed the album as the “album of the decade.” You can currently purchase the album at shop.travisscott.com, which offers five unique album covers as part of vinyl, CD, and merchandise box sets.

Image Credit: Travis Scott / Provided by High Rise PR