Ucha collaborates with SMHQ for addictive new single ‘Quema’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 178

“Getting a sound like this has been my wish for a long time,” says Ucha of his new collaboration with SMHQ.

Making his mark in the world of deep and melodic house, with notes of tribal and folk sounds, Ucha is an artist on the rise. Previously collaborating with artists such as Tube & Berger and garnering support from the likes of Carl Cox and Claptone, Ucha is a name to watch out for. Now, adding to his discography further, he unveils his new offering to the music world in the form of ‘Quema‘ with SMHQ. SMHQ is a collective that aims to bridge the gap for musicians across different parts of the world. With over 2 billion YouTube views, SMHQ offers a unique perspective on the electronic music scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCHA (ucha gvinepadze) (@ucha_music)

“Getting a sound like this has been my wish for a long time. It was simple at first glance, but structurally very difficult to achieve. I finally came up with something that is really close to me and my music. The main idea of the track is to capture the listener as soon as it hits the ears, making them dance and feel the moment they are in,” says Ucha.

‘Quema’ is the first track from the highly anticipated album ‘WILL‘ in collaboration with SMHQ, and sets the bar high for what we can expect from the rest of the project. Perfect for listening to for a chill moment on the dancefloor or during a vibrant sunset, ‘Quema’ is fueled by injections of tribal cymbals, burying into the minds of any listener and making them dance without realising it.

A strong contender for fan favourite within his fanbase, Ucha and SMHQ’s ‘Quema’ is out now, so be sure to listen to it before ahead of the release of the full album.

Image credit: provided by press