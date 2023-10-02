Young Bombs feature Linney on incredible new anthem ‘Strangers’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 142

The Canadian duo Young Bombs are no strangers to crafting massive singles and productions to entertain their global audience and to set the crowd into a frenzy when they take the stage. Now they return with one of the electronic music scene’s rising star vocalists, Linney, for their latest single, Strangers.

The track opens immediately to a driving foundation of percussion and synths as Linney’s incredible voice and melodies welcome listeners to sing along with the emotional material while dancing along to the production. No strangers to writing massive hits, Young Bombs has once again delivered a track that easily transcends the dance floor, making it ideal for playlists and radio stations as well as blaring out from club and festival speakers. Having lent their immense production talents to the likes of Nick Jonas, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, and Billie Eilish, just to name a few, the Canadian duo are clearly nowhere near running out of inspiration in the studio when it comes to their own releases.

By the time Linney delivers the infectious words of the chorus, it is impossible not to get caught up in the rhythm and message of the track, a perfect picture of a crowded dance floor, surrounded by like-minded individuals, all sharing the moment.

Can we just be strangers for the night?

Pretend I don’t know that you still cross my mind

Yeah, can we just be strangers for tonight?

And if we start to fall promise me that you’ll lie

As the Young Bombs continue to expand their reach and presence in the electronic music landscape, Strangers is yet another must-listen track from the production duo. Check out the mesmerizing production and lyrics of their latest hit, Strangers now.