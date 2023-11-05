808 Festival unveils massive second wave line-up for 10th anniversary

By Chris Vuoncino 161

Music is considered a universal language and this is evident by the massive festivals and events that take place year-round in all parts of the world. As the festival season for Europe and North America winds down at the end of the year, countries like Thailand get to host the superstars of the electronic music industry with events like the 808 Festival.

Descending upon Bangkok in December this year, the 808 Festival will be celebrating a full decade of bringing the world’s best electronic artists to Thailand for their annual festival. Having already revealed a massive first wave of performers that include Joel Corry, W&W, Timmy Trumpet, and David Guetta’s first return to the in seven years, event organizers are continuing to ramp up the anticipation for the gates to open on December 8th with the second wave announcement. Returning to Thailand’s premier event venue, BITEC, promoters have revealed that Marhsmello, Morten, Barley Alive, Bleu Clair, and Ray Volpe will join the list of headliners set to take the stage over the course of the weekend.

The second wave of headliners merely amps up the anticipation for the annual event, which will also be celebrating its 10th anniversary with the 2023 edition. Organizers are marking the momentous occasion not only with the talent on stage, but promising light shows, visuals, and a sound system that will enhance this massive event for attendees. With more line-up announcements still to come, now is the time to secure tickets to this year’s 808 Festival, and don’t delay because Tier 1 and 2 GA are sold out, leaving just Tier 3 and VIP Tier 2 tickets available. Full ticketing information and VIP packages can be purchased at the event’s official website and stay up to date with more artist announcements from the event on their social media pages.

Image Credit: 808 Festival