Alan Walker brings his ‘Walkerworld’ album to life: Listen

By Milan Zeisler

In the context of a big novelty: Alan Walker brings his Walkerworld album to life. Why is it a novelty? Because 11 lucky fans could be in for an exciting present.

Electronic music powerhouse Alan Walker brings his “Walkerworld” album to life in an exciting format. 11 lucky fans will win free tickets to all of Alan’s 2024 shows. So it’s not just an album featuring artists like Steve Aoki, Dash Berlin, and Sasha Alex Sloan, it’s the next milestone in Alan Walker’s career and his fan base.

The Norwegian star DJ and electronic music producer Alan Olav Walker, or Alan Walker in his simpler form, has always placed a strong emphasis on his fan base throughout his career. A good example of this is his early use of the “Walker” moniker in his community, and one of the great fruits of this is the release of his song “Unity” with his fans in 2019 as part of Alan X Walkers. But now he wants to take this fan-centric approach to a new level within “Walkerworld”, for which a website is apparently in the works. It was in this context that the album “Walkerworld” was released on Alan Walker’s usual label, MER Recordings, on 10 November. Unfortunately, not much is yet known about the Walkerworld project, but it is certain that on the original Walkerworld website, 11 lucky applicants will be able to win free entry to Alan Walker’s 2024 shows, and other great prizes.

The album follows Alan Walker’s usual stylistic trademarks and features many of his previous hits. A very good example of the latter is the Sasha Alex Sloan collaboration ‘Hero’, released in May this year, which now has over 10 million listens on each larger streaming platform. But there is also the highly anticipated “Spectre 2.0”, featuring a collaboration between Steve Aoki and Lonely Club, which amazingly follows Alan Walker’s original hit track. But not to be overlooked is “Better Off (Alone Pt. III)” which is a joint project with Vikkstar and Dash Berlin, a Dutch electronic music production duo active since 2007; which follows the uplifting vocals of the original track.

In conclusion, Alan Walker has once again come up with a very interesting project for his fans. A big milestone of this is the album “Walkerworld”, which bears the name of the project, thus proving the seriousness that something big is coming in 2024.

Image Credit: Alan Walker (Press)