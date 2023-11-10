Armin van Buuren ‘Blue Fear’: Looking Back at Trance Legend’s 1997 Breakthrough Hit

By Yotam Dov 729

Armin van Buuren, a luminary in the world of electronic music, made a significant mark on the trance scene with his breakthrough hit, “Blue Fear”. Released on October 13, 1997, as a 12″ vinyl in the Netherlands by Cyber Records, this instrumental composition marked a turning point in van Buuren’s career. Let’s delve into the background, creation, and impact of this iconic trance track.

Background:

At the time of “Blue Fear’s” release, Armin van Buuren was a 19-year-old aspiring artist living with his parents in Leiden. Remarkably, he crafted this track in the confines of his own bedroom, utilizing a sampler he purchased with his own pocket money. This hands-on approach to music production reflected the passion and dedication that would later become synonymous with van Buuren’s artistic identity.

The track was initially launched as part of a 12″ vinyl release in the Netherlands, gaining attention locally. However, it wasn’t until the track’s reissue on August 16, 2004, by Nebula, as the fifth and final single from Armin’s debut studio album, “76,” that “Blue Fear” truly began to garner international acclaim.

The True Story Behind “Blue Fear”:

In a revealing moment during a 2020 episode of A State of Trance, Armin van Buuren shared the personal inspiration behind “Blue Fear.” He disclosed to Ruben de Ronde that the track was born out of a challenging period in his life. Van Buuren admitted to being bullied by a group of individuals, leading to a fear that confined him indoors. This fear was specifically tied to the ‘blue’ – an apprehension of the light of the blue skies.

In his own words, van Buuren recounted, “I was afraid of the ‘blue,’ afraid of the light of the blue skies.” This fear, however, proved transient as he managed to overcome it. The personal nature of this revelation adds a layer of depth to the track, giving listeners a glimpse into the emotional journey behind the music.

Impact and Legacy:

“Blue Fear” not only marked a breakthrough for Armin van Buuren but also became a cornerstone in the evolution of trance music. Its infectious melody, pulsating beats, and emotional undertones resonated with audiences worldwide. The reissue in 2004 allowed a new generation of fans to discover the magic of this timeless trance track.

Beyond its initial success, “Blue Fear” remains a staple in Armin van Buuren’s live performances, showcasing its enduring popularity. The track’s influence can be heard in the work of subsequent generations of electronic music artists who have drawn inspiration from its innovative sound.

“Blue Fear” stands as a testament to Armin van Buuren’s talent and resilience as an artist. From the humble beginnings of creating music in his bedroom to overcoming personal fears, the track encapsulates a pivotal moment in his career. As one of the defining tracks in the history of trance music, “Blue Fear” continues to captivate audiences, solidifying its place as a classic in the electronic music genre.

Image Credit: Armin van Buuren