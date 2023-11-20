David Guetta partners up with non-alcoholic spirits brand Lyre’s to “change the way the world drinks”

By Yotam Dov 416

Lyre’s, the leading brand in Non-Alcoholic Spirits, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with the globally acclaimed DJ, David Guetta, aiming to revolutionize the way people approach beverages.

This global partnership, rooted in a shared commitment to making premium non-alcoholic options accessible for all occasions, marks David Guetta’s inaugural venture into the realm of non-alcoholic spirits. As a fervent advocate for the burgeoning trend of alcohol-free alternatives, Lyre’s is commemorating this collaboration by gifting customers a complimentary bottle of Lyre’s Classico Grande—an exquisite non-alcoholic Italian sparkling beverage. Yes, you heard it right— for a limited time of one week, receive a free bottle of Lyre’s Classico Grande with every purchase of a 700ml product from https://lyres.co.

David Guetta, recognized as the world’s number one DJ, expresses his excitement: “We’re set to revolutionize the party scene together! Now, everyone can savor delightful drinks without alcohol, whether you’re at a bar, a club, or just relaxing at home. It’s all about inclusivity and the freedom to choose!”

Guetta, like many DJs globally, openly shares his journey of sobriety. Yet, leading an international DJ lifestyle poses challenges, particularly when a glass of water or a soft drink falls short. The Guetta and Lyre’s partnership endeavors to reshape global drinking habits, ensuring mindful consumption is accessible to all.

Lyre’s crafted spirits are designed with mindful consumption as their essence. Growing awareness of well-being and health, especially among younger adults, underscores the preference for low or no-alcohol drinks. Lyre’s non-alcoholic spirits range includes Gin, Vermouth, Triple Sec, Tequila, Bourbon, Whisky, Rum, and ready-to-drink options like Negroni, Margarita, and Old Fashioned. Additionally, they offer four ready-to-drink mixed cocktails and Classico, a non-alcoholic sparkling. Lyre’s award-winning Classico Sparkling boasts perfect effervescence and a light tart flavor with hints of fresh peach, pear, and Granny Smith.

Present in over 40 global markets, Lyre’s empowers customers to tailor their drinking experience. Offering an alternative to limited options or unsatisfying drinks, Lyre’s unique range replicates the natural essences, extracts, and distillates found in classic beverages like Gin and Italian Spritz.

David Guetta remarks on the partnership: “There’s always that ‘cheers’ moment at events. Many believe it’s bad luck to toast with water, but Lyre’s provides a non-alcoholic option, enabling me to enjoy the moment with a quality drink, sans alcohol.”

Carl Hartmann, Co-Founder of Lyre’s, expresses excitement: “I’m thrilled to announce our partnership with David Guetta. As one of the greatest DJs and Producers globally, with over 100 million engaged fans, I can think of no one better to help us change how the world approaches drinks.”

“With David’s worldwide influence, performing at top venues, I anticipate our collaboration will introduce Lyre’s to menus worldwide. This will provide people with better-for-you options when enjoying performances and always ensure they feel included,” says Carl Hartmann.

To celebrate this partnership, Lyre’s is generously offering every customer a complimentary bottle of Lyre’s Classico Grande [750ml] with the purchase of any 700ml spirit from the Lyre’s online store between November 20th and 27th, 2023. Cheers to that!

Guetta, supporting the brand’s launch giveaway, adds: “I’m thrilled to announce my partnership with Lyre’s. We are the number one trending non-alcoholic spirit brand.”

Lyre’s 700ml bottles can be conveniently acquired online at www.lyres.co [$35.99], accompanied by a complimentary 750ml bottle of Classico Grande Sparkling.