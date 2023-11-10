Denis Sulta releases first single in 3 years titled ‘World of Flies’: Listen

Denis Sulta makes a triumphant return to the music scene with his latest single, “World of Flies,” marking his first original release in three years since 2020. The Scottish sensation, known for his prowess as a DJ, unveils a dynamic and bass-forward house track that not only signals a comeback to his signature style but also showcases a new dimension as he takes on the roles of both lyricist and vocalist for the first time.

Despite the hiatus from original music, Denis Sulta has solidified his position as one of the leading figures in the global clubbing circuit. Over the past 18 months, he has graced stages at prestigious events such as EXIT Festival in Serbia, the iconic Creamfields in the UK, and renowned venues like Bassiani in Tbilisi, Awakenings festival, and Space in Miami. Hosting his own Sulta Selects at Ibiza’s Amnesia and the legendary Printworks in London further attests to his influence in the club scene.

The new single, “World of Flies,” is a culmination of Sulta‘s experiences on these diverse stages and reflects his evolution as an artist. Stepping into the realm of songwriting and lending his own vocals, he brings a fresh perspective to his music. The track has already made waves with its debut at events like Amsterdam Dance Event and The Warehouse Project’s Halloween bonanza, signaling a powerful return for Denis Sulta.

Speaking about the evolution of his sound, Denis Sulta, also known as Hector Barbour, shares, “I didn’t have the confidence to do this before. I’m now starting ideas on the piano more, and I’ve got a newfound confidence to use my own vocals on tracks; it feels like I’m writing fully-fledged songs. I started playing the track out, and it just had this huge reaction. Everyone was asking where the vocal on the track was from, and I was like, ‘It’s me!’”

“World of Flies” is now available on all streaming platforms here, encapsulating Denis Sulta‘s journey from the stage back to the studio, delivering a fresh and electrifying addition to his established production repertoire. Listen to

