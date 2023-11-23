Flow Festival Helsinki announce line-up for 2024

By Mason Taylor 110

Flow Festival Helsinki have begun to announce details on next years festivities by releasing a stacked and varied line-up for large international artists as well as European and Finnish superstars. The festival is set to take place September 11-18, 2024 with tickets available on TicketMaster for international customers and Tiketti in Finnish customers.

Flow Festival Helsinki is gearing up for the 20th instalment of the festival. To celebrate the anniversary, the festival has begun to set up what is surely to be an amazing experience for fans all over the globe. With international chart-toppers such as Hip-Hop favorite, Denzel Curry and up-and-coming independent artist Kenya Grace who has recently made waves with her TikTok-viral song ‘Strangers‘, the festival has a variety of music acts spanning many genres, some unexpected, like the inclusion of British pop band Pulp. The festival has also included many acts under the EDM umbrella, with acts like Overmono, Body & Soul, and none other than Fred Again.. himself.

Details on the festival’s art exhibits are still to come, but the festival is opening up the community on the Sunday, allowing any adults who have bought a 3-day ticket to Flow Festival to bring along children up to the age of 12 to come along and experience the festival alongside. More details on this portion of programming are still to come.

The festival has grown into a cultural hub in Helsinki, originating to spotlight talent that the organizers loved and bring in world-class acts from around the world to Helsinki. The festival began in the old railway warehouses of Helsinki’s city center. Put on by Nuspirit Helsinki, the festival was aimed at exploring the themes of an expanding undertone of Helsinki and promote the innovation of the urban development of Helsinki. As Flow Festival as grown through it’s 20 years, the festival has also made a move to go green by partnering with sustainability companies focused on reducing the festivals carbon footprint and improve environmental impacts the festival leaves on Helsinki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flow Festival Helsinki (@flowfestivalhelsinki)

Image credit: Tjis van Leur via Unsplash