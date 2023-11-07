EMPIRE Presents: HOUSE of EMPIRE

By Yotam Dov 97

San Francisco-based label and distributor EMPIRE, a front-running independent force in music, has unveiled its latest sensation, the HOUSE of EMPIRE album. Released on October 20th, this 9-track masterpiece is a vibrant compilation of dance remixes that spotlight the musical prowess of some of EMPIRE Africa’s most prominent artists: Fireboy DML, Black Sherif, Kizz Daniel, L.A.X and June Freedom.

Since its inception in 2010 by the music and technology visionary Ghazi, EMPIRE has redefined many facets of the music industry, from artist deals, digital distribution, to becoming a launchpad for illustrious Grammy-winning talents like Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak. Over time, EMPIRE’s flagship studio in San-Francisco has become a space to host songwriting camps for their widespread roster artists – this lead to monumental moments for the label’s African division from 2022 compilation album ‘Where We Come From (Vol.1)’, Asake’s ‘Work Of Art’ album, as well as Kizz Daniel’s viral hit ‘Cough’. With HOUSE of EMPIRE, EMPIRE successfully extended the same attention and care to its Dance music department.

This innovative album fuses Dance and African music by artists around the world with each track being a different subgenre of dance that pays homage to a different city. Notable dance music producers on the album include Night Tales, VHOOR, Moody Jones, Clayton William and more.

Moody Jones is not only an artist on this album, he’s the Executive Producer as well. A music executive by day and internationally touring DJ by night, Moody Jones is everywhere and he’s making a big statement with his first album as Executive Producer being this culturally significant.

Considering the melting pot of dance sub genres and African music that is HOUSE of EMPIRE, it was imperative for the label to pair up with a marketing partner experienced in working with eclectic records of the kind. Hence why Avesta Shadpey, who recently drove Moody Jones’ remix of Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ to worldwide success, led digital strategies in the project’s rollout. His experience with influencer and digital marketing will play a key role in reaching a global audience for HOUSE of EMPIRE .

The true essence of HOUSE of EMPIRE transcends the music, embodying a celebration of cross-cultural and genre-defying collaborations. This global musical moment reached a peak at the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) with the House of EMPIRE panel, mixer and club night on October 18.

Image Credit: House of Empire / Provided by Ascend Agency