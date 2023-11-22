Iranian Techno Artist Arrested for Making Music

By Yotam Dov 331

In the heart of the Middle East, where the vibrant beats of tradition meet the pulsating rhythms of the present, Ali, also known as alipink, stands as the founder of Techno Tehran Records. As a trailblazer in the melodic and techno scene in Iran, Ali’s journey is not just one of musical exploration but a tale of resilience in the face of a society that equates electronic music enthusiasm with criminality.

Ali’s commitment to his craft has not been without its challenges. In a country where the morality police wield considerable influence, he has found himself in the crosshairs of a system that sees electronic music as a threat to traditional values. The consequences have been severe – a raid on his home, arrest, the confiscation of his devices, and a two-week confinement in Tehran’s notorious prison. Currently out on bail, Ali faces the additional burden of a $10,000 bond, a steep price for pursuing his passion.

Suppression of Expression:

Beyond the personal toll, the authorities have sought to silence Ali on a broader scale. Taking control of his Instagram account, they have branded it as closed, citing alleged criminal activity. This suppression of online presence is not just an attack on Ali as an individual but an attempt to erase the platform he has built for Techno Tehran Records and the artists associated with it.

Ali, now free but under the looming threat of persecution, implores the world to recognize the plight of electronic music enthusiasts in Iran. The harsh treatment he has endured is not an isolated incident but indicative of a larger issue where creative expression is stifled and passion for music is equated with criminality.

The $10,000 bond hanging over Ali’s head serves as a stark reminder of the financial strain placed on artists who dare to defy societal norms through their art. The closure of his Instagram account further highlights the lengths authorities will go to silence those who use online platforms to share their stories, music, and experiences.

Amplifying Voices:

It is in moments like these that the global community must unite to amplify the voices of artists like Ali. By sharing stories of persecution, we shed light on the sacrifices individuals make to pursue their passion for music in environments where such pursuits are considered subversive.

This is a call to action for individuals, organizations, and platforms worldwide to use their influence to raise awareness about the challenges faced by electronic music enthusiasts in Iran. Ali’s story is not just his own; it is a reflection of the broader struggle for creative freedom in a society grappling with the clash between tradition and modernity.

