John Digweed drops anticipated new album ‘Futuro’: Listen

By Yotam Dov 254

Renowned DJ John Digweed unveils his latest album, Futuro, a diverse compilation set to be released through Bedrock Records on November 17th.

Futuro showcases John Digweed’s talent in bringing together a stellar lineup of artists, delivering 25 exclusive tracks immersed in synth-drenched acid house. Featured luminaries include David Morales, Rodriguez Jr, Bushwacka, Marco Bailey, Nick Muir, and Captain Mustache. The album, meticulously curated and mixed by the UK legend himself, kicks off with the atmospheric ‘FuturaScent Intro‘ by Digweed and Nick Muir. The journey unfolds with Carrera & Tavares‘ intricate polyrhythms and Davi‘s synth-soaked euphoria taking center stage.

Bushwacka’s enthralling breakbeat ‘Lectrobee,’ the lead single, sets the tone on CD1. CD2 highlights include the uptempo heater ‘Bleu Cobalt‘ by John Digweed, Nick Muir, and Captain Mustache, along with the futuristic stunner ‘The Last Call‘ by Martin HERRS, Aliot & Bunbeck. Futuro takes listeners on an irrepressible odyssey through the exciting landscape of contemporary acid house music.

John Digweed expresses pride in the album, stating, “I am really proud of this latest album, there are so many amazing producers that have delivered some incredible music ranging from ambient to house, breaks, techno and so much more.” The release marks another milestone in Digweed’s industrious year, following the EP ‘Tripchain / Scanalatura‘ and the celebration of 25 years of Bedrock.

A DJ’s DJ, John Digweed’s unique approach has set him apart in the international DJing scene, maintaining a level of integrity that has become a benchmark for the industry. With a groundbreaking list of achievements, including the first official DJ mix compilation and being voted #1 by DJ Magazine in 2001, Digweed continues to be a driving force in the world of electronic music.

Futuro’s tracklist spans two CDs, featuring a diverse array of artists and styles, capturing the essence of the forward-thinking release. The album promises a thrilling musical journey, showcasing the creativity of both established and emerging talents in the acid house genre. Click here to order the album.

Image Credit: Press