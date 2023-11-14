Monetizing Music: A Comprehensive Guide on How to Make Money on SoundCloud

By Yotam Dov

If you have a passion for making music, you have likely heard of SoundCloud. The platform offers an incredible opportunity to earn as an independent artist. If you are good with sounds, you can also profit from your content. In this comprehensive guide, we highlight how to get paid on SoundCloud. Let’s get started.

How to Make Money on SoundCloud

If you’re wondering how to make money on SoundCloud, there are several ways to make money with SoundCloud. You can either have it by piling up thousands of SoundCloud plays through Followzilla or merchandise. Here are two popular ways to make money using SoundCloud:

● Monetization Program

SoundCloud for artists offers a monetization program where independent music creators get paid based on their number of streams/plays. However, artists must meet the SoundCloud monetization program criteria to qualify. Once you have answered the question “Can you make money on SoundCloud?” by browsing through the criteria, you can start earning according to your streams.

● Gigs and Merchandise

While gigs and merchandise are less popular than the rest on our list, they remain viable options. SoundCloud is a fantastic place to put up your work to win over potential clients. Also, if you are a made artist, you can sell merchandise, such as t-shirts, posters, and caps, to your fans.

SoundCloud Monetization Program

The SoundCloud monetization program is the most commonly picked option of all the monetization opportunities we mentioned. Hence, here, we run through all you need to do to qualify and start making money while doing what you love—music.

Qualify for the SoundCloud Monetization Program

There are criteria you have to meet to qualify for SoundCloud monetization. First, you need to be a SoundCloud Next Pro or Next Plus member. You get about 80% of the revenue generated by SoundCloud when you opt for the SoundCloud Next Plus subscription.

Build your SoundCloud Presence

While SoundCloud has no fixed follower count needed to earn money on the platform, you need a large following. Here are some of our tips: deliver high-quality content, invest in SoundCloud plays with Followzilla, network, and collaborate with other artists on the platform. You can also raise the bar by being more involved by responding to comments and sharing your tracks.

The Monetization Process

SoundCloud doesn’t monetize all your tracks. Instead, you must pick the tracks you want to monetize using the Opt-in system. Select monetization in the SoundCloud account settings once you qualify for the monetization program. Drop necessary information like tax details and preferred payout options to finalize the monetization process.

Note:

You must be an independent artist who owns all your work rights.

You must be 18 years or older.

You must produce only original content.

You must own a pro account on SoundCloud.

You must have zero copyright strikes and over 500 streams last month.

Takeaway

Opting to monetize your SoundCloud account can lead to a substantial income stream. One is to qualify for the platform’s monetization program. Two, build a solid SoundCloud presence with SoundCloud plays from Followzilla and deliver quality content. Lastly, monetize your account following our steps.

With persistence and consistent top-tier delivery, SoundCloud offers an incredible opportunity to earn more while making all your favorite tunes. SoundCloud is an excellent place to start if you want to be rewarded for creating music.

Frequently Asked Questions about SoundCloud Monetization

How much does SoundCloud pay per stream?

In countries where you can monetize SoundCloud, each stream amounts to $0.0025 to 0.004 per stream. To simplify it, for every 1,000 streams you get, that’s about $2.5 to 4.

How many followers do you need to make money on SoundCloud?

There is no fixed required number of followers to make money on SoundCloud. However, it is best to strive for 1,000+ followers to generate the required streams and make substantial money. Alternatively, you can look to Followzilla to generate your streams for you!

How much money can you make on SoundCloud?

It depends on the number of streams your track can generate. For instance, a track with over 10,000 streams can generate about $250 to $400. The more streams, the better. Get your streams/plays from Followzilla!

How much does SoundCloud pay for 1 million streams?

SoundCloud pays its artists about $0.0025 to 0.004 per stream. That rounds up to about $20,000 to $32,000 per 1 million streams after other things have been factored in.

