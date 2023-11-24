RICH MORE breathes new life into Corona’s ‘Rhythm of the Night’ with a futuristic twist: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 121

Revamping a timeless classic, RICH MORE takes a beloved sound and puts an electrifying Future Rave twist on it with ‘Rhythm of the Night.’

Taking a classic such as Corona‘s ‘Rhythm of the Night‘ and turning it into something fresh for new audiences isn’t an easy challenge by any means, but RICH MORE is ready for the job. Once dominating the dancefloor worldwide in the 90s, and still on rotation in many sets and playlists, it is set to make a comeback in a way that has never been seen before, for new audiences and fans of the original.

Taking the appeal of ‘Rhythm of the Night,’ RICH MORE has taken inspiration from the Future Rave sound curated by David Guetta and MORTEN, taking it into the genre in a unique way. Promising listeners a thrilling and dynamic listening experience, it begins with a dramatic build up with those ever-iconic lyrics, before a tantalizing drop shakes the earth. A hallmark of the Future Rave genre, this is unmistakably an explosive addition to the world, and will no doubt be in sets and dominating the airwaves from now on.

Coming via the Future House Cloud Label, RICH MORE has proven that he’s not stopping until he reaches world domination. To see what’s next for RICH MORE, follow him on Instagram here, but for now check out the explosive ‘Rhythm of the Night’ below.

Image credit: RICH MORE press