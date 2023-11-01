Sickick delivers unreleased DMX verse on hard-hitting new single: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 124

When legendary rapper DMX passed away at the age of 50 on April 9, 2021, the music community at large grieved together at the loss of the chart-topping MC. While his life and work were celebrated through a variety of tributes and honors, as well as a star-studded posthumous album titled Exodus, there are even more unheard verses still in the vault and the rapper’s estate has given a popular electronic music producer access to one of those tapes.

Sadly much of the legacy of DMX was marred by his drug use, tax issues, and unreliability for live performances, his reign at the top at the turn of the century was legendary, delivering a blistering run of number-one albums that was unprecedented in rap at the time. Although his output was significantly halted by his personal struggles, it seems there are still plenty of exciting takes left in the vault that his family and estate recognize are worthy of getting an official release. Now the world is getting a listen thanks to the incredible production work of Sickick:

“DMX’s team told us that his dream was to always make an EDM album, and although he didn’t have that ability to do that before he passed, I made it my goal to try and make that happen. Through months of testing and carefully trying ideas, I finally landed on this EDM Festival Trap direction that I think speaks to his soul and the energy he brought to the grand stage.”

Full of massive main stage production and DMX’s iconic growl and barks, the new single Long Live X, featuring Velvet Cash is a great blend of the late rapper’s iconic delivery and a modern trap energy that will appeal to listeners across both genres. Check out the new single and incredible new music video out now.

image Credit: Rzom_ via Flickr | License: CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed

