Tomorrowland releases official 2023 Aftermovie: Watch

By Yotam Dov 181

Relive the enchanting moments of this unforgettable gathering through The Official Tomorrowland Belgium 2023 Aftermovie, and get ready for another thrilling adventure in 2024.

Tomorrowland‘s 17th edition was a spectacular celebration, bringing together more than 400,000 People of Tomorrow from over 200 nations across two enchanting weekends at the picturesque De Schorre in Boom, Belgium. The theme of this edition, ‘Adscendo,’ transformed De Schorre into a magical realm on the horizon, where attendees witnessed the emergence of a magnificent chapter in Tomorrowland’s rich history, unfolding within the Great Library.

Over 400,000 People of Tomorrow came together to celebrate their shared love for music and unity during two extraordinary weekends filled with surprises. They were treated to breathtaking performances across 16 captivating stages, featuring over 750 of the world’s finest electronic music artists. This impressive lineup included Amelie Lens, Anyma, Black Coffee, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Eric Prydz, Lost Frequencies, Nina Kraviz, Paul Kalkbrenner, Tale Of Us, The Chainsmokers, and many more.

The ‘Adscendo‘ stage played a central role in crafting this beautiful story, and the video serves as a mesmerizing recap of the summer edition.

Just two weeks ago, attendees from all corners of the globe gathered for an exclusive preview of the highly anticipated 2023 aftermovie. This special event took place at the iconic Royal Theater Tuschinski in the heart of Amsterdam, coinciding with the Amsterdam Dance Event. Those in attendance were treated to a unique and unforgettable experience in what many consider the world’s most beautiful cinema. They were the first to relive the magical moments of Tomorrowland’s 17th edition.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland