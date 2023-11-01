Tomorrowland signs a 66-year deal at Boom’s De Schorre Park until 2090

By Yotam Dov 820

Tomorrowland has recently signed a remarkable 66-year deal, ensuring its presence in Boom’s De Schorre Park until 2090. This long-term commitment guarantees the festival the legal stability needed for substantial investments in De Schorre, promising future rewards.

Over the years, Tomorrowland has left a lasting mark on De Schorre since its inception in 2005, with projects like the Stairway to Unity, One World Bridge, Spark sculptures, and stage area enhancements before 2023. The festival has also bolstered essential infrastructure, including cabling, water systems, and wheelchair-accessible pathways.

Belgium’s 2024 festival is set to unfold across two weekends at De Schorre Park in Boom, from July 19th to 28th, 2024. For more details and ticket reservations, visit the event’s official website.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland