Tomorrowland Winter reveals full 2024 line-up

By Yotam Dov 659

Adding a list of world-class artists, including Agents Of Time, Agoria, Alesso, ANNA, Blasterjaxx, Brina Knauss, Chris Avantgarde, DJ BORING, Eliza Rose, GORDO, Krystal Klear, Laidback Luke, Lucas & Steve, Mind Against, MORTEN, NERVO, Nina Kraviz, Olympe, Otto Knows, Quintino, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Sub Zero Project, Tony Romera, Vini Vici, Vintage Culture, Yulia Niko, and many more.

Less than 4 months to go before Tomorrowland Winter is back! Set to welcome more than 150 of the world’s best electronic artists in the French ski resort of Alpe d’Huez, Tomorrowland Winter now releases the full line-up for the 4th edition of the iconic winter festival from March 16-23, 2024. An impressive list of outstanding artists, including Agents Of Time, Agoria, Alesso, ANNA, Blasterjaxx, Brina Knauss, Chris Avantgarde, DJ BORING, Eliza Rose, GORDO, Krystal Klear, Laidback Luke, Lucas & Steve, Mind Against, MORTEN, NERVO, Nina Kraviz, Olympe, Otto Knows, Quintino, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Sub Zero Project, Tony Romera, Vini Vici, Vintage Culture, Yulia Niko, and many more, are now joining the line-up with other acts like 3 Are Legend, AFROJACK, Amber Broos, Andromedik, Armin van Buuren, B Jones, Da Tweekaz, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Goodboys, Henri PFR, Kevin de Vries, Kölsch, Konstantin Sibold, Lost Frequencies, MATTN, Netsky, Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Aoki, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, and Tchami b2b Malaa. All Tomorrowland Winter Packages, including lodging in Alpe d’Huez, as well as 4-Day Festival Passes, are sold out. The last 7-Day Festival Passes and 1-Day Festival Passes (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday only) are still available on tomorrowland.com

Tomorrowland Winter 2024 will be inspired by the Amicorum Spectaculum, one of the most mythical themes in the history of Tomorrowland, celebrating the spectacle of friendship and uniting an international group of the planet’s best entertainers. Catering to fans of all genres and sounds in electronic dance music, the winter festival will welcome 22.000 People of Tomorrow in the beautiful Alps for a magical week-long adventure filled with skiing, snowboarding, and the best electronic music at an altitude ranging from 2.000m all the way up to 3.330m. More than 150 of the planet’s greatest artists will be performing across 8 magnificent indoor and outdoor stages on the mountains and in the ski resort, including the covered Mainstage, CORE, Crystal Garden, Cage, The Reflection of Love, Frozen Lotus, and Top Of The Mountain. The Reflection of Love stage will be a brand-new gem to discover in the mountains, inspired by the fabulous ‘The Reflection of Love’ Mainstage in Belgium and Brazil. The iconic CORE stage with its temple of human expression will also travel to the mountains for the very first time, destined to become a crowd favorite.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland