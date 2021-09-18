Apple Music to provide compensation for artists featured in DJ Mixes using Shazam technology

During the pandemic, we have seen the drastic growth of DJ mixes being streamed through Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms as well. Taking into consideration the importance and demand for these mixes, Apple music has taken an initiative to compensate DJs for uploading their mixes on Apple Music. With the announcement of advancement in Music Information Retrieval (MIR) technology through iOS 14 Shazam identification tech; Dj mixes are about to reach new heights for both music lovers and event-related professionals. In a nutshell, the introduction of this feature has several payouts not only for the consumer but also for the industry as a whole. Most notably, music creators and distributors will now be paid for the use of their music in mixes.

With the advent of these features, Apple mixes are on the verge of becoming more popular than ever. However, there are some points to be noted regarding its implementation

Helps identify and compensate all of the individual creators involved in making a particular DJ Mix – including any artists behind the music in the mix

Co-operation with major and independent labels- whereby it can properly identify and directly pay the rights holders within a DJ Mix, long term monetary value for all creators involved- a seemingly impossible feat until today

Streamers will also be able to skip specific tracks within the mix, listen to lossless audio, and save them to their personal libraries with this new technology.

Now streamers can find which festival and DJ the mix is made available from

Whether its for prepping the set list for weekend mix or for the fans wanting to discover new music, Apple has made their search one step easier.

