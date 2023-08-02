Beatport launches NFT Platform with Berlin Techno Tribute

By Feron 179

Beatport, the leading dance music download store, has announced Beatport.io – a new NFT marketplace aimed at electronic music culture. Their first release celebrates the storied techno scene of Berlin through exclusive audiovisual art.

| 20 Best VST Plugins of 2023 – Click here to checkout

In collaboration with Berghain bouncer and photographer Mischa Fanghaenel, Beatport captures the essence of Berlin’s famed nightlife. Fanghaenel’s portraits are set to an exclusive soundtrack by German DJ Gerd Janson, creating a multi-sensory journey into the city’s underground party culture. This “NACHTS Door Edition” NFT is being offered for free from July 27th to August 10th to commemorate the launch of Beatport.io. The company describes the new platform as “a space where your favorite artists and labels can experiment with new forms of creative expression and music formats.”

Upcoming NFT drops include the “NACHTS Wardrobe Edition” for €25 and “NACHTS Dancefloor Edition” for €125. By leveraging NFT technology, Beatport aims to unlock new potential for connection between electronic artists and fans. As both a digital music pioneer and champion of underground sounds like techno, Beatport is poised to merge these worlds through Beatport.io. Electronic music culture has long thrived in Berlin, making it a fitting inspiration for the platform’s first NFT release. By embracing new formats like NFTs, Beatport seeks to push the envelope of music innovation.

Buy Here

Next article: Daft Punk producer makes an appearance on new Travis Scott album

Image Credits: Beatportal.com