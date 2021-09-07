Best House Sample Packs of 2021

By Feron 37

As the COVID-19 momentum has started to ease down a bit in the past couple of months, we have slowly started witnessing live shows being held in all parts of the globe. Even though there have been very little to no shows being held for the past couple of years, house music has massively evolved over this course of time. As a house music producer you constantly need to evolve your sound with the latest developments. Down below are some of our top picks for the latest & best House sample packs of 2021.

1. Classic House Essentials

This sample pack, made by Banger Samples, is inspired by artists such as Marc Spence and Todd Terry and labels such as Glasgow Underground and DIRTYBIRD. This sample pack holds up 1.20 GB of samples including noise loops, construction kits, piano loops, percussion loops, FX loops, and much more. With a total of 393 samples, you’ll be able to take your Minimal House/Tech House track to the next level. All of these samples are 100% royalty-free and will create a steady foundation for your next record. Classic House Essential is definitely one of the best house sample packs available in 2021.

2. Dynamite Tech House

This sample pack is focused on Ableton users. Dynamite Tech House includes a Tech House Ableton project, that’s fully mixed & mastered including all of the samples you need to make a professional Tech House track. This project will take you directly into the studio. You’ll be able to see how the arrangement has been done, why certain plugins have been applied, and how to deliver the final version. The third-party plugins used in this project are FabFilter Saturn, FabFilter Pro L, Waves CLA, OTT, and a few others as well.

3. Slap House Essentials

Slap House Essentials brings you all the heat specifically for the dancefloor. Expect groovy rhythms, airy pads, rough basslines, hard-hitting drums, unique percussions, and creative vocal chops. Included within are a total of 200 one-shots, 160 loops, 90 MIDI files (arps, basslines, etc.), and 10 Serum presets. This large house sample pack is 100% royalty-free and offers you the best tools to create a professional track with.

4. Ultimate House Vocals

It’s always hard to find the right vocal line suitable for your productions, but Ultimate House Vocals provides you a convenient way to find the right vocals. This sample pack comes with 7 acapellas, including main vocals, harmonies, and MIDI files. This 365 MB-sized pack is suitable for several subgenres within House music such as Tech House, Deep House, and Progressive House. The acapella stems come in various keys and also have both dry and wet versions.

5. Old Skool House

Old Skool House combines all of the iconic sounds from the ’90s together with modern sounds. Included within are funky grooves, soulful vocals, groovy basslines, disco chords, and much more. All of the sounds are printed to tape and pressed into vinyl to add warmth and distortion. All of the drums, synths, vocals, percussions, hats, basses, kicks, and snares are key and BPM labeled in order to speed up the process of finding the right sample for your track. Play your song out loud, scroll through a total of 487 samples, and load the right sample into your DAW.

6. Sunset Vibes – Melodic House

If you’re looking for something different than only samples, then Melodic House should be your next asset. Sunset Vibes includes a full start to finish course, 4 Ableton project files, 150+ samples, and 40+ MIDI files. This complete package will show you how to build a song from the start to finish. You’ll be able to have a look at 25+ studio sessions, available for a lifetime. Expect everything you need to make a professional song inspired by Anjuna Deep, Lane 8, and State-of-the-art sound.

7. Tech House Drums

Tech House Essentials gathered the best hard-hitting tech house drums and formed them into this sample pack. Included within are 290+ samples divided into hats, percussions, noise loops, top loops, and ambiance. Drag and drop the 137 loops, and 157 samples into every DAW and start right away. This pack is supported by artists such as Amelie Lens, Oscar L, Bart Skils, and many more.

8. Faded – Progressive House

This sample pack includes a large variety of samples aimed at adding emotion and epicness to your songs. All of the included synths, drums, plucks, tails, grooves, pads, basses, keys, and vocals will be creating a strong foundation for your track. Expect groovy percussion loops, airy synths, unique FX, tight drums, gritty basslines, and much more. All of these samples are specially crafted, not only for Progressive House but also for Deep House and Melodic House. Besides one-shots and loops, you’ll also find full mixes you can use or sample.

9. Box Red: Wheats

This upcoming artist within the Minimal Deep scene has earned his respect by releasing on labels such as Hot Trax, WYLD, and Solid Grooves. Wheats made his debut on Box Red by releasing his favorite samples he used in collaborations together with Luuk Van Dijk, and Alan Fitzpatrick. Expect solid drum loops, extraordinary percussion loops, funky basslines, and unique FX parts. Because of his distinctive sound design, you’ll be able to take your production to the next level. If you use Splice extensively for grabbing hold of new samples, this is the one for you. One of the best house sample packs on Splice in 2021.

10. Nicky Romero Vol. 1

Last but not least, we had to incorporate Nicky Romero’s sample pack into this list. The mastermind behind Toulouse and I Could Be The One will share his favorite samples with the world. With over 350 samples, the sample pack includes his iconic kicks, drum fills, piano parts, top loops, rough basses, and aggressive synths. Get a hold of all the samples you need to make a professional song, capturing every aspect of music production.

Image Credits: Berklee School of Music