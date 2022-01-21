CES 2022: Best of Audio and Music Equipment

By Isaac 18

CES 2022, the latest edition of one of the world’s largest electronics trade shows, wrapped up on January 7th after 3 days of exhibitions from more than 2,300 companies from around the globe. It was a welcome return for an event that had to be held online last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and it certainly didn’t disappoint: BMW showed off a concept for a color-changing car, Schlage presented a smart lock that works with Apple devices, and Black + Decker debuted a capsule (think Keurig) cocktail maker called Bev! Oh, and there were some great advances in audio and music gear too. Everything from “invisible” headphones to super-charged laptops were revealed, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself on the hunt for some new toys…

Here’s some of the best in audio and music equipment from this year’s show!

JBL 4305p:

Proving that good things come in small packages, the JBL 4035p is compact enough for the bookshelf but more than capable of being a workhouse for a studio of any level. Featuring a fully self contained loudspeaker system, wired and wireless connectivity, and six inputs, this monitoring speaker could be the perfect addition to your set-up.

Mark Levinson no.5909:

One of the biggest splashes in the audio sector at CES 2022, the Mark Levinson no.5909 proves that you don’t always have to choose between fashion and function: these headphones sound just as good as they look. With up to 34 hours of playback, reference-quality sound, and the years of research and know-how that comes with the Mark Levinson name, the no.5909 is well worth the hefty price tag.

Roland AeroCaster:

A livestreaming system designed for use with mobile devices, Roland’s AeroCaster allows anyone to quickly and easily stream on multiple cameras with high-quality audio. Capture video from up to 5 sources and create up to 30 scene presets with graphics, overlays, or other on-screen effects. Perfect for the DJ or producer who loves to go live.

Satechi 2-in-1 headphone stand:

A quick and convenient helper to keep your headphones out of harm’s way, the Satechi 2-in-1 headphone stand doubles as a wireless charger for your AirPods or iPhone.

LG S95QR:

Described by the company as their premium soundbar, the S95QR offers some serious potency in the form of an 810w output and 9.1.5 channels of pure surround sound. Containing the world’s first center-up firing speaker, this top-of-the-line offering from LG is as innovative and versatile as it is powerful.

Noveto N1

With Noveto’s own Smart Beaming technology, the N1 is bringing about a completely new way to listen to music. Called “invisible headphones” by Noveto, the N1 works by directly beaming immersive 3D audio directly to your ears without the need for any sort of earpiece. Made with excellent audio privacy, the N1 provides an experience as good as wired without any clutter or discomfort.

Shokz OpenRun Pro:

From invisible headphones to ones that doesn’t even go in your ears! The Shokz OpenRun Pro works via bone conduction, a process in which vibrations are transmitted to the cochlear (inner ear) bones, freeing your ear canal and providing greater comfort and stability. Seriously cool, and more importantly, seriously high quality.

Wisear Headphones

Perhaps the single most interesting new development at CES 2022 is Wisear’s upcoming earpiece technology– they claim that the headphones they are developing will be controlled not by touch or sound cues, but by thought. Electrodes on the earpiece will send signals to AI to allow you to make a call or adjust the volume simply by thinking about it. A bit difficult to believe, I know, but the implications are absolutely incredible.

MSi Content Creation Series

MSi is typically known as a maker of gaming laptops, but as you probably know, a computer that’s powerful enough to smoothly run the latest games will have no problem with DAWs and other music software. Enter the MSi Content Creation series, a set of laptops with highly efficient processors and up to 17.3″ of panel size- they’re ready for whatever you throw at them.

Featured Image Credits: Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images