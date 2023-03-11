Best Xfer Serum Presets for Music Producers in 2023

Steve Duda’s brainchild Xfer Serum has completely revolutionized the sound design process since its launch in 2014. Even after all these years, it’s hard to find an editorial list where Serum isn’t listed as one of the best Synth VST Plugins. Thanks to its ease of use and extensive features, it is undoubtedly one of the most popular plugins. Catering to its mass popularity, there are countless presets for Xfer Serum in the market. Shortlisting from many options, we have prepared a list of the top 8 Xfer Serum Presets (sample packs) for music producers in 2023.

Top Xfer Serum Presets for Music Producers

1. Ultimate Serum Preset Bundle by Ghosthack – €49.95

The bundle contains 4 Serum Preset Packs from Ghosthack, each representing some of the most relevant genres in the electronic music industry at the moment. You’ll find high-quality presets & wavetables for Riddim, Techno, Trap, Future Bass, House, and more.

Additionally, you will be equipped with hard-hitting bass hits and loops as well as crisp drums and ambient creating FX to accompany your next chart-hitting track. A total of 450 presets and files worth 1.11 GB of space are included.

2. Serum Presets Bundle by Production Music Live – €127,00 EUR

There are only a few brands in the sample pack industry that you can blindly trust when it comes to quality of samples. Production Music Live is one of them. If you are into house, techno or various subgenres within the realm of underground music this preset pack is probably all you’ll ever need. There are over 900+ Serum Presets & 300+ MIDI files, ready-to-use, and tailored-made for house & techno music producers.

3. Grit – Presets and Samples for Bass House – €34.95

As the name suggests, these presets are designed to add more grit to your tracks. A large collection of dark, grimy & gritty presets for bass-centric genres are included within. Grit contains over 450+ files filled with bass, synth & fx presets. Some bass loops, drum loops, fx samples & construction kits have also been added on top of all the presets.

4. Cheops Serum Bundle by BVKER – $36.00

This bundle from BVKER combines sounds from 6 different packs and is suitable for a variety of genres including Trap, Hip Hop, Pop & Synthwave. Included within are 428 presets & 188 wavetables for Xfer Serum. If you are looking for new and unique sounds to spice up your beats, Cheops is an amazing option.

5. FLUMED by Surge Sounds – $45.00

Flumed is a sample pack that is heavily inspired by electronic music pioneer, Flume. There’s no doubt that he is one of the most innovative music producers at the moment. Upcoming producers and even professionals often try to imitate his sound design. The pack has 64 Serum presets alongside plenty of samples, construction kits, Cthulhu presets & more.

6. Spider Xfer Serum Presets by Audiotent on Splice

This preset pack is meant mainly for house music producers. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Kryder, Tom Staar & Axwell, these sounds are perfect for creating a groovy house track. Included within are 35 presets divided among plucks, leads, FX, pads & drums. You can view each preset if you have a Splice subscription and also have the option to download only the ones you feel would fit your tracks.

7. Atmospherics for Serum – €34.95

Probably one of the best Xfer Serum Presets when it comes to cinematic music. The pack contains over 200 singular and highly customizable presets, inspired by scores of movies such as Annihilation, Blade Runner 2049, or Children Of Men. Presets for drones, bass one-shots, impacts, effects, percussion, textures, atmosphere, etc. are included within the pack.

8. Nextgen Serum Presets Vol.1 by MonoSounds Studio – $17

This pack contains over 170 high-quality presets divided among a cluster of categories such as pianos, 808s, Bass, Leads, Plucks etc. Drawing inspiration from some of the biggest electronic hits, these presets are a complete vault of inspiration that work in any genre. Definitely one of the best Xfer Serum presets available out there!

