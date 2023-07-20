Bravo & Brave’s Manifesto on Songwriting and Music Technology – (2023 edition)

The Italian composer Ennio Morricone, interviewed during the documentary “Ennio”, said: The basic elements of music harmony are all there, free to be used; the way you combine them makes the difference between a poor composition and a memorable one. But if you find yourself disagreeing with the opinions of a European classical composer, consider this: how many songs have you heard that have a very good verse but a really mediocre chorus? (or vice-versa).

Bravo & Brave, an Italy-based technology company that creates and categorizes data for musicians, appears to have taken Morricone’s statement very seriously, developing the first music theory search engine. Bravo & Brave‘s music harmony catalog offers music producers and songwriters collections of harmony progressions that can be used in modern compositions and also allows them to improve their proficiency with music theory.

Bravo and Brave’s mission for music technology

1. Musical innovation has improved over the past decade. Apps and music tech tools like Splice Sounds, Ableton Live, and Spotify have made the creative process more immediate and accessible with more than reasonable learning curves. In turn, this has led to greater competitiveness amongst musical artists and a greater diversity in genres of music. Thousands of songs are uploaded to Spotify and Youtube every day, most of which go unheard.

2. To become better songwriters and composers, musicians need to be armed with knowledge. The study of music requires time and focus, both of which are luxuries for most people in the modern fast-paced entertainment business.

3. Something we sometimes forget: music is a part of culture. To become better listeners and artists, it is necessary to think of music as a cultural activity and not just business. Successful musicians need to expose their audience to rich harmonies and melodies from a variety of cultures around the world. This is a deeply aesthetic process, and not merely utilitarian.

4. An audience of listeners wants to hear something new and connect emotionally to it.

The solution seems to be an improvement in music education for songwriters, students, and music producers. Using Bravo & Brave , users are supplied with a vast number of harmony progressions that fit together in the track’s musical structure in different keys and with a variety of types of instruments. This process can lead to the creation of beautiful songs (or, as we call them, perfect songs). Progressions can then be dragged into DAWs and developed into a larger project. Bravo & Brave tech team is focused on the correct categorization of harmonic progressions by genre, country, musical style, emotional impact, novelty, and much more.

“We have created a product that works for artists of all musical genres; Bravo & Brave is meant to be your songwriter, your modern music teacher, and your inspiration when you need fresh creativity while you play music. Last but not least, it is an educational catalog that combines data with artistic culture.” Says Lorenzo Brizzo, Bravo & Brave’s founder.

Why make music with Bravo & Brave?

Music theory is typically taught by academics and teachers who use classical music books about tonal harmony to discuss both fundamentals and complex composition concepts. This is an extremely useful and important approach but also lengthy and not always accessible to everyone. On the other hand, there are millions of musicians who simply pick up the guitar or play the piano freely, trusting in the beauty of the creative flow state. Could there be a way to bridge the gap between the two approaches in a useful way? Most songwriters today recognize the universal value of tonal harmony but want to learn it from modern music, and they want to find measurable applications within the process.

Technology can help one to do so; designed to provide musical artists with a simple and effective way to discover new harmony progressions, Bravo & Brave‘s music harmony catalog offers musicians and songwriters thousands of chord progressions and music harmony patterns. For ease of browsing and discovery, it is divided into searchable categories and genres. The product is also useful for professional music producers, who may otherwise be too busy focusing solely on songwriting, allowing them to effectively balance time between producing for others and managing their own live events.

How to use Bravo & Brave chord progression database

Explore new music

Search by genre, BPM, key, and more. Listen to audio previews in your session key and tempo; discover and download what inspires you.

Customize your chord progressions

Creating the perfect song is the result of both high-quality harmonization and an intuitive creative taste. The songwriting tool allows you to work on each section of your track and try out different keys until you find the perfect match.

Import to DAW

You can import either an entire track or single parts of it to your DAW and continue to work on the final project.

Seeking to improve the quality of music in the world, Bravo&Brave’s method of organizing music theory data is both new and accessible to everybody. It is compatible with the use of DAW and VST plugins like Scaler 2 and Splice’s catalog for beat creation.

How to get started

Despite being designed mainly for high-end professional working musicians, Bravo & Brave charges only $3.37 per hour for unlimited access to its catalog….that’s a sweet deal!

Are you Bravo & Brave? Then never give up on the beautiful journey of making great art with us. (for contributors: hello@bravoandbrave.com)

Software UI/UX: Bravo & Brave’s GUI design inspirations and guidelines

We close this article with some notes regarding the design of the Bravo & Brave GUI, a well-done and complex work that deserves further study.

Inspirations

The designer of Bravo & Brave (Filippo Soevv Petrucci) has tried since the beginning to visualize the product from several distinct points of view, with different elements that gravitate around music as an art form and as a way of being.

There are many celebrities and successful people in the World, but which ones can be defined as Bravo & Brave? not just Bravo !!! but also incredibly brave in changing the status quo.

Which ones are so special and unique as to be first in the standings in their fields and in their art? We started from this point to give the product a soul aimed at the best of the best, without forgetting that in success there is also a great deal of humility and hard work.

Documentaries and Movies

Since both Filippo and I are songwriters, we love cinema and we spend hours talking about music and cinematography, we decided to trust our taste and intuition, and the result was a research of which films and documentaries can be defined “Bravo & Brave.”

– Lorenzo Brizzo

Fire of Love

Fire of Love is a 2022 independent documentary film about the lives and careers of volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft. Directed, written, and produced by Sara Dosa, the film had its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2022, where it won the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award. It was released on July 6, 2022, by National Geographic Documentary Films and Neon. It received acclaim from critics and was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 95th Academy Awards.

Any Given Sunday

“Maybe because we love Spain and California, but for us Bravo & Brave has a California vibe, which makes us feel like users of technology and not its slaves, lovers of free creativity à la Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and lovers of people. For us, California is Any Given Sunday, LA, and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.” -Lorenzo Brizzo

Are you Bravo & Brave? join us

