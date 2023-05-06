Chosen Masters launch new mastering engine Quartz & Free Merch Maker

Chosen Masters, a popular online studio mastering service, has just launched their new platform and mastering engine called Quartz. This innovative platform offers a unique set of tools and techniques to enhance the quality of your music tracks. Whether you’re a professional musician or producer, or just starting out, Chosen Masters’ Quartz engine is designed to help you achieve the perfect sound for your music.

With over 500K mastered tracks by professionals worldwide, Chosen Masters has built a reputation for top-quality music mastering. This platform offers over 20 real-time settings that you can choose from to hear different mastering styles and find your perfect sound instantly. With a high customer satisfaction rate of 99%, it’s no wonder that so many musicians and producers trust Chosen Masters for their mastering needs.

And for a limited time, users can get a master for just $3.99 by entering the promo code DOLLAR_MASTER at single master checkout.

How to use Chosen Masters Quartz Mastering Engine

So how does the Quartz mastering engine work? The process is streamlined and powerful, allowing users to achieve the best mastering results for any song, style, or genre in a matter of minutes. The cloud-based platform can be used without the hassle of installation and for free. Here’s a step-by-step guide to how it works:

1. Sign up for free

Create an account or sign in easily, with no cost to you.

2. Upload your track

Upload your audio file by dragging and dropping or selecting from your device.

3. Instant processing

Our state-of-the-art mastering engine works its magic instantly.

4. Customize your sound

Choose the perfect mastering style for your music in real time.

5. Adjust loudness

Select the ideal amount of intensity and loudness for your music.

6. Compare to an un-mastered track (optional)

Compare the mastered version to the original, un-mastered track.

7. Download your master

Choose from multiple high-quality file formats, including WAV.

Mastering Options

Chosen Masters offers three pricing plans for their online mastering service, each with its own set of features. The first plan is a per-song option, priced at $3.99 per track. This plan includes access to all mastering settings, real-time controls, 10 intensity settings, free online mastering demos, HD waveform viewer, instant before and after controls, waveform zoom controls, sharable private links, and no extra fees for HD wav downloads.

The Pro Monthly plan is priced at $19.97 per month and includes 10 intensity settings, 4 mastering modes, real-time controls, access to the neon mode theme, results in 60 seconds, HD waveform viewer, instant before and after controls, 40+ real-time mastering options, and the ability to download multi-formats at no extra cost. This plan is ideal for professional musicians and producers who need access to a variety of mastering modes and options.

For those who want to save money in the long run, Chosen Masters offers the Pro Ultimate plan, which is priced at $149 per year. This plan includes all of the features of the Pro Monthly plan, including 10 intensity settings, 4 mastering modes, real-time controls, access to the neon mode theme, results in 60 seconds, HD waveform viewer, an instant before and after controls, and 40+ real-time mastering options. However, unlike the Pro Monthly plan, there are no extra fees for HD wav downloads with the Pro Ultimate plan. This plan is perfect for professional musicians and producers who need access to a wide range of mastering options at an affordable yearly price.

Online Merch Maker

In today’s digital age, there are countless ways for creators to monetize their content and build a loyal following. One of the most popular methods is through merchandise sales. However, the process of creating and selling merchandise can be time-consuming and expensive, especially for independent creators who are just starting out. That’s where Chosen Masters’ Instant Free Online Merch Maker comes in – a custom on-demand merchandise ecosystem made specifically for creators.

The Instant Free Online Merch Maker is a platform that allows creators to make and sell custom merchandise with their own designs and logos, without any overhead costs. The best part? It’s completely free to use. Creators can set their own profit amount, and when their fans pay for merch, the platform adds on the costs for production and delivery, making things simple for everyone involved.

Getting started with the Instant Free Online Merch Maker is incredibly easy. The platform is intuitive and user-friendly, with no hassle ways for creators to create, sell, and ship their merchandise directly from their profiles alongside all their music and content. It takes just a few minutes to set up, and creators can start selling their merch immediately.

One of the biggest advantages of the Instant Free Online Merch Maker is that it takes care of payments, printing, and delivery for creators. This means that creators can focus on what they do best – creating content and engaging with their fans – while the platform takes care of the rest. Creators can collect their payouts via direct deposit or PayPal, and the platform’s shipping rates are some of the cheapest in the industry.

Another great feature of the Instant Free Online Merch Maker is its global reach. The platform’s merchandise infrastructure covers the most popular locations around the world, allowing creators to scale globally and increase their output as they grow without lifting a finger. Fans from London to Los Angeles to Toronto can buy merchandise from their favorite creators with ease.

And for creators who need help designing their merchandise, the platform offers free graphic design tools to help build their brand and logo. This ensures that creators end up with amazing merch for their followers, without having to spend extra money on design services.

Overall, Chosen Masters’ Instant Free Online Merch Maker is a game-changer for independent creators who want to monetize their content and build a loyal following. With no overhead costs, easy set-up, and global reach, the platform offers an affordable and hassle-free way for creators to sell custom merchandise and grow their brands.

