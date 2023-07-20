Crypto Casinos are partnering with DJs to improve music within game play

By Chris Vuoncino 133

The emergence of cryptocurrencies and NFTs into the public realm in 2021 was greatly aided by many electronic music producers and DJs who aligned themselves with the new technology and looked to create new revenue streams and connections to fans via the web3 offerings. A specific niche of the crypto market has been keen on continuing to harbor these relationships and looks to famous DJs to provide music for their platforms.

While the hype and fanfare of the 2021 bubble have certainly simmered down, cryptocurrencies remain a relevant form of currency for millions around the world who appreciate the possibilities of a digital currency without oversight. Now some Crypto Casinos are looking to continue the strong partnership between producers and the web3 technology by engaging some of the world’s biggest names to provide the soundtrack for users betting on the platforms. Global superstars such as DJ Khaled, Zedd, Chris Lake, and 3Lau are among those contributing sounds to the games, ensuring that fans are audibly entertained while engaged in their activities.

Zedd and DJ Khaled are renowned for their relentless work ethic, both in the music studio as well as beyond, partnering with a variety of products and sponsors as they utilize their own global brands to further their reach and engage with new audiences. 3Lau has been at the forefront of cryptocurrency and web3 technology for many years now, even appearing on Fox Business back in 2017 to discuss the technologies many years before most of the world truly had a grasp on what he was alluding to. More recently, 3Lau has pushed the concept of NFTs and music ownership even further into the mainstream with his successful venture, Royal, which allows fans to claim a stake in music, earning royalties alongside their favorite artists.

For Crypto Casinos and the players who enjoy the thrill of the games, having a top-quality soundtrack certainly enhances the experience.

