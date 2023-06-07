DeeMMax Mastering Plugin: Acheive loud mixes without losing quality
When it comes to mastering audio, achieving the perfect balance between volume and preserving the original sound can be a challenge. Dotec Audio, a plugin manufacturer in Japan has unveiled DeeMMax, a specialized maximizer plugin DeeMMax designed to enhance the sound pressure while maintaining transparency, enabling users to elevate their audio to new heights.
Features
One of the standout features of DeeMMax is its ability to preserve the audible dynamic range, ensuring a balanced mixdown. By simply raising the big lever, users can instantly increase the overall volume without sacrificing the mix’s integrity. This straightforward approach allows for a streamlined workflow, saving time and effort in the mastering process.
To cater to delicate sounds, such as strings, DeeMMax offers the SOFTNESS parameter. This feature effectively suppresses distortion and maintains the clarity of intricate details. Moreover, users can choose to adjust the SOFTNESS parameter automatically using the top-left button, enabling maximum sound pressure while applying the desired level of softness.
The monitor function, accessible by pressing the upper-right button on the OUTPUT, enhances the user experience by matching the output volume to the input volume. This enables easier evaluation of the compression effect, allowing for precise adjustments and fine-tuning. Additionally, DeeMMax supports TRUEPEAK, which can be toggled on or off with a dedicated button, ensuring accurate peak level control.
DeeMMax’s support for 64-bit double precision ensures high-quality audio processing, maintaining the fidelity and integrity of the original music. With its advanced algorithms and meticulous attention to detail, DeeMMax delivers exceptional sound quality and maximum loudness without compromising the artistic vision of the mix.
DeeMMax offers a user-friendly and powerful solution for mastering tasks. Its tight and transparent sound, combined with its ability to preserve the dynamics, makes it an indispensable tool in any mastering arsenal. With DeeMMax, you can unleash the true potential of your mix, elevating it to new heights of loudness and impact.
Price
DeeMMax is currently priced at $50 USD. All Dotec Audio plugins have free demonstrations in paid versions as well.
Image credits: Dotec Audio