DeeMMax Mastering Plugin: Acheive loud mixes without losing quality

The monitor function, accessible by pressing the upper-right button on the OUTPUT, enhances the user experience by matching the output volume to the input volume. This enables easier evaluation of the compression effect, allowing for precise adjustments and fine-tuning. Additionally, DeeMMax supports TRUEPEAK, which can be toggled on or off with a dedicated button, ensuring accurate peak level control.

DeeMMax’s support for 64-bit double precision ensures high-quality audio processing, maintaining the fidelity and integrity of the original music. With its advanced algorithms and meticulous attention to detail, DeeMMax delivers exceptional sound quality and maximum loudness without compromising the artistic vision of the mix.

DeeMMax offers a user-friendly and powerful solution for mastering tasks. Its tight and transparent sound, combined with its ability to preserve the dynamics, makes it an indispensable tool in any mastering arsenal. With DeeMMax, you can unleash the true potential of your mix, elevating it to new heights of loudness and impact.

Price

DeeMMax is currently priced at $50 USD. All Dotec Audio plugins have free demonstrations in paid versions as well.