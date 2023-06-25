How Deezer’s AI is Safeguarding Musicians’ Intellectual Property Rights

By Ricky Iuliucci

Deezer, the popular music streaming platform, is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to expand its services beyond playlist curation. To further protect the rights of artists and record labels alike, Deezer has developed an AI system capable of detecting potential copyright infringement and protecting against the current trend of “deep-fakes.” For context, a Deep–fake refers to synthetic media created using artificial intelligence (AI) techniques and profound learning algorithms. It involves manipulating or altering existing visual or audio content to create realistic but fabricated videos or audio recordings. Deep-fakes utilize AI algorithms to analyze and learn from vast amounts of data, enabling them to convincingly superimpose one person’s face onto another in videos or generate entirely fabricated audio that mimics someone’s voice. This cutting-edge technology opens up new possibilities for protecting the work of musicians worldwide.

Recently, an AI-generated song entitled “Heart on My Sleeve” was created, replicating the voices of Drake and The Weeknd. Universal Music Group swiftly imposed copyright violations on the streaming services to which the song was distributed; the piece has been removed. This instance of copyright infringement via deep-fakes is a sobering sign of what will come if action is not taken.

Deezer’s AI technology addresses copyright infringement concerns head-on. The platform’s advanced algorithms can efficiently scan and analyze uploaded content, comparing it to a vast database of copyrighted material. By doing so, the AI system can accurately identify unauthorized sampling, plagiarism, or copyright violations. This proactive approach safeguards the intellectual property rights of musicians and songwriters and ensures a fair and ethical music streaming environment. In a recent interview with the BBC, Deezer’s CEO Jeronimo Folgueira stated, “We need to take a stand now. We are at a pivotal moment in music. We need to make sure that AI is used in the right way, that it complies with the law and intellectual property rights, and that artists get compensated fairly.”

AI-powered copyright detection system strengthens the fight against piracy and provides a platform for artists to protect their work effectively. As technology continues to evolve, it holds the potential to revolutionize the music landscape, fostering confidence and fairness throughout the music industry. By maintaining a vigilant stance against piracy, Deezer paves the way for a more dynamic and secure music streaming ecosystem that benefits listeners and creators. Deezer’s copyright infringement AI marks a vital step toward protecting the principles of creativity and integrity in the ever-evolving digital music landscape.

Image credits: Deezer