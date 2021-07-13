Review: FabFilter Timeless 3

FabFilter recently released its newest version of the FabFilter Timeless plugin. FabFilter’s flagship delay plugin has been improved numerous times throughout the years and Timeless 3 comes with a massive revamp from its predecessor. The plugin development company, stationed in Amsterdam, built a completely different plugin that makes it exciting for us to write about. Down below you’ll find an in-depth review of the FabFilter Timeless 3 plugin.

Features

At first sight, you’ll notice the layout has completely changed in comparison to its predecessor. The size has been matched to all other FabFilter plugins as well as the colors. The overall dark color will add more clarity to every feature and provides an elegant touch to the plugin.

Timeless 3 can be divided into 4 sections. At the top left, you’ll see a visualizer displaying the behavior and movement of the delay effect. Choose between percentages or the length in ms of the delay effect, by clicking the taps button. Drag, remove, disable, or even add multiple taps to adjust the timing of the delay. Click on the arrow, next to taps, to choose between several presets made by FabFilter. You will find a 2-band equalizer on the top right, functioning just like the FabFilter Pro Q 3. Move both EQ points to the preferred position to achieve the delay effect you’re seeking for. In the middle row, you can find every feature of the delay effect.

There are a total of 6 effects, consisting out of vintage filters and creative effects. Add more harmonics, make it LoFi, diffuse the delay effect, control the dynamics, and pitch the effect 1 octave up or down. Control the delay time and the delay panning by using the large dial in the middle of the screen. At the bottom, you’ll find some extra features that FabFilter added. Select a sidechain feature for ducking, add several LFO’s to achieve a creative effect, add an envelope to control the attack and release of the delay, or add multiple sliders that can be linked to any other features.

Price

FabFilter Timeless 3 is currently available for €109/$129. Make sure to download the 30-day trial first to get an understanding of how the plugin works.

Have a look at the plugin itself down below:

Image Credits: FabFilter