Best Halloween 2021 deals & sales on Sample Packs for music production

By Hemant Khatri 19

Halloween is just around the corner and brands in the plugins and sample pack space have already started off with their lucrative sales. Popularly known as the trick or treat season is probably all treats for music producers, as some of their favorite sample packs are now available for a much discounted price for a limited time. Shortlisting from a vast number of ongoing deals, we have collected some of the best and curated a list for you.

Best Halloween deals & sales on Sample Packs

1. Samplesound Halloween Sale – 50% off all sample packs

Our picks from the sale:

2. W.A Production Halloween Sale – up to 70% off selected sample packs

Our picks from the sale:

3. ADSR Sounds – up to 93% off selected sample packs

Our picks from the sale:

4. Black Octopus & Production Master Halloween Sale – 50% off selected sample packs on Loopmasters

Our picks from the sale:

5. Loopmasters – 50% off Cinematic Sample packs

Our picks from the sale:

5. Ghosthack Autumn Sale – Orders Over 75€ Get 15% Off – Orders Over 125€ Get 25% Off!

6. Producer Loops – 3 for 2 & 20% off

There are more deals and sales that would be going live in the upcoming few days. We will be updating the list regularly over the week so do keep checking this space for more exciting deals!

