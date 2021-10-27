Best Halloween 2021 deals & sales on Sample Packs for music production
Halloween is just around the corner and brands in the plugins and sample pack space have already started off with their lucrative sales. Popularly known as the trick or treat season is probably all treats for music producers, as some of their favorite sample packs are now available for a much discounted price for a limited time. Shortlisting from a vast number of ongoing deals, we have collected some of the best and curated a list for you.
Best Halloween deals & sales on Sample Packs
1. Samplesound Halloween Sale – 50% off all sample packs
Our picks from the sale:
- Sarah de Warren Chill Vocals (Vocal Phrases, Atmospheres, Spoken Word)
- Vocal Future House (Loops, MIDI, One Shots)
- Tapefeed Industrial Techno – Modular Techno Series
- Indie Pop City vol. 1 – Indie Pop Vocal (Construction Kits, Loops, One Shots)
2. W.A Production Halloween Sale – up to 70% off selected sample packs
Our picks from the sale:
- Cosmic Progressive House – 70% off
- Pumped Serum Bass House Essentials – 50% off
- Hardstyle Takeover – 70% off
- Sylenth1 EDM Essentials 5 – 50% off
3. ADSR Sounds – up to 93% off selected sample packs
Our picks from the sale:
4. Black Octopus & Production Master Halloween Sale – 50% off selected sample packs on Loopmasters
Our picks from the sale:
- Tribal & African Percussion
- Dennis Sheperd & Katty Heath – Vocal Pack
- Gerald – Low End EP Sample Pack
- Midtempo Warfare – Glitch Hop & Dubstep
5. Loopmasters – 50% off Cinematic Sample packs
Our picks from the sale:
5. Ghosthack Autumn Sale – Orders Over 75€ Get 15% Off – Orders Over 125€ Get 25% Off!
6. Producer Loops – 3 for 2 & 20% off
- Through the Night – vocal construction kits
- Under My Skin – chords, percussion patterns and atmospheres
There are more deals and sales that would be going live in the upcoming few days. We will be updating the list regularly over the week so do keep checking this space for more exciting deals!
Image Credits: @andyoneru on Unsplash